Heartland Bank Announced As 2025 Excellence Awardee - Lender Of The Year

Heartland Bank is pleased to announce that it has been shortlisted as an Excellence Awardee in the Lender of the Year (Major/Non-Major Bank) category for the 2025 New Zealand Mortgage Awards.

Heartland Bank CEO, Leanne Lazarus (Photo/Supplied)

Heartland Bank CEO, Leanne Lazarus said “we are extremely proud to provide older Kiwi homeowners with a mortgage product that allows them to access the equity in their home and enjoy a more comfortable lifestyle. Since 2004, our Reverse Mortgage product has helped more than 25,000* Kiwi, so we know this product can be lifechanging.”

A full independent panel of judges will assess and score each shortlisted excellence awardee. The excellence awardee with the highest score in each category will be named the winner, which will announced at the New Zealand Mortgage Awards on Thursday 10 April at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Heartland Bank offers specialist banking products that are the best or only of their kind. This includes flexible retirement finance options, livestock finance, vehicle loans and competitive savings and term deposits.

Heartland Bank maintains a market leading position offering a well-recognised reverse mortgage product to Kiwi homeowners, aged over 60. Its Reverse Mortgages have been recognised by Consumer NZ for another year – marking seven consecutive years of Consumer Trusted accreditation. Committed to product development and process efficiencies to enhance its overall customer and broker/advisor experience, Heartland Bank’s friendly and supportive team of reverse mortgage specialists provide customers and brokers with the expert knowledge and the support when needed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Heartland Bank’s broker network have the comfort of knowing they can refer their customers to Heartland Bank to help structure loans suitably, answer complex scenarios and discuss any queries.

*As at 31 October 2024.

About Heartland Bank

Heartland Bank Limited (Heartland Bank) is a 100% New Zealand operated and managed bank with a long history stretching back to Ashburton in 1875. It provides New Zealanders with savings and deposit products, reverse mortgages, business loans, car loans and livestock finance.

Heartland Bank Reverse Mortgages has received Consumer Trusted accreditation from Consumer NZ for seven years in a row. It is New Zealand's leading provider of reverse mortgages and has been awarded Canstar’s Bank of Year Savings for seven consecutive years (2018-2024). It has also been awarded with the Canstar Outstanding Value Home Lender Award in its Residential Home Lender category with a five-star rating, for the past two years (2023-2024).

In December 2023, Heartland Bank was recognised for its strategy in the Deloitte Top 200 Awards as a finalist in the Best Growth Strategy category. Heartland Bank’s point of differentiation is its ‘best or only’ strategy – where it focuses on providing products which are the best or only of their kind through scalable digital platforms.

Heartland Bank’s parent company, Heartland Group Holdings Limited (Heartland Group) is a financial services group with operations in Australia and New Zealand. Heartland Group is listed on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges (NZX/ASX: HGH).

More about Heartland Bank: heartland.co.nz

© Scoop Media

