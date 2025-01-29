Fonterra Announces Electrification Plans To Future-proof Operations

Fonterra is taking another significant step toward its climate goals and operational resilience with $150 million in investments in electrification projects across the North Island over the next 18 months.

Investments into electric boilers at the Co-operative's Whareroa, Edgecumbe and Waitoa sites, along with further fleet decarbonisation, marks further steps in renewable energy supporting the Co-operative’s sustainability targets* while future-proofing operations.

Fonterra aims to build enduring, cost-efficient assets while enhancing energy security across its manufacturing operations and ensuring a sustainable energy supply.

Fonterra’s Chief Operating Officer, Anna Palairet, says the investments are a significant step for the Co-operative's future operations.

“Last year we turned off the last coal boiler in the North Island, meaning manufacturing operations in the North Island are now coal-free. These investments are the next step in creating enduring assets that are fit for the future, as we look to reduce our reliance on gas.

"Choosing the right energy solutions is about striking a balance between affordability, security of energy supply and reducing our environmental footprint, and the new electric boilers are crucial to navigating this challenge.”

“These electrification projects are at the heart of ensuring efficient operations with a reliable energy supply for our manufacturing sites and to support the long-term sustainability of our business. It also represents a commitment to our farmer owners that we are building a resilient, future-ready Co-operative.”

Investments announced are:

Whareroa: The site will undergo a staged energy transformation with the first stage including the installation of two electrode boilers. The $64 million investment is expected to reduce the site's annual emissions by an estimated 51,000 tonnes – the equivalent of removing around 21,000 cars from New Zealand roads – and contribute a 3% reduction** towards Fonterra’s overall 2030 Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions reduction target.

Edgecumbe: The site will transition from the use of steam and electricity generated through a co-generation plant, to a reliable source of renewable energy with the installation of a new electrode boiler. The $57 million investment is expected to reduce the site’s annual emissions by an estimated 28,000 tonnes – equivalent to removing around 11,000 cars from New Zealand roads – and contribute a 1.5% reduction** towards Fonterra’s overall 2030 Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions reduction target and reduce the Co-op’s overall natural gas reliance by approximately 8%***.

Waitoa and Waitoa UHT: Following the closure of its last coal boiler in November 2024, the Co-op is investing a further $18 million in installing two Resistive Element Boilers to boost heat production, while providing a secure and reliable energy source allowing for future growth in UHT processing.

Fleet decarbonisation: The next step in looking for more economical solutions for the future includes a pilot of six EV tankers and associated infrastructure later in the year, expected to provide an approximately 60% annual reduction in fuel costs per tanker, along with environmental benefits.

*The Co-operative’s target is 50.4% absolute reduction of Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions by 2030 from a 2018 baseline.

** From a 2018 baseline.

*** An approximate 8% reduction from the Co-op’s average annual natural gas usage from FY23 and FY24.

