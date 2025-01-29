Hello Claims And Panel Quote Partner, Simplifying Motor Assessing For Tower Repairers

L-R: Tower Claims Transformation Business Owner (Motor) Talya Kay, Senior Manager Motor Assessing Murray McChesney, Head of Assessing Investigations & Supply Chain Ross Haliday and Chief Claims Officer Steve Wilson, at a Tower Repair Partner shop in Auckland. (Photo/Supplied)

Following a successful trial, Panel Quote and Hello Claims have begun rolling out an integrated software experience to the wider New Zealand panel repair market, to help simplify how repairers work with insurers.

The integration with Hello Claims will enable Panel Quote users to complete quotes, invoices, and file notes in Panel Quote, then seamlessly upload them to Hello Claims – significantly reducing the amount of administration required by repairers. Once submitted, the integration will also streamline the invoicing process between repairers and insurers who use Hello Claims’ software, to enable faster payments.

Kiwi insurer Tower has used Hello Claims’ software for its motor claims since June 2024. Tower Chief Claims Officer Steve Wilson says the integration with Panel Quote will help further reduce claims processing times.

“If you’re a repairer that works with Tower and you use Panel Quote at your shop – this integration will make the claims process easier for you and your teams.

“Tower’s claims transformation project has already improved the claims process for customers, we want to make sure the experience is simpler for our Tower Repair Partners too,” says Mr Wilson.

A trial using the integrated software ran from November 2024 to mid-January 2025. The full benefits of the software solution will be available to all Panel Quote users within the first half of 2025.

At The Junction Panel & Paint Ltd Director Jackie Davison, a Tower Repair Partner who participated in the trial says, the integration is already, “shaping up to be the best out there”.

“It’s so easy to submit quotes and photos without any hassles or limitations. We’re also looking forward to making the most of the added functionality that we haven’t seen before in other integrations. This is really positive, and we can’t wait to see how it improves things for everyone involved.”

Panel Quote’s shop management software tool was built specifically for the New Zealand panel repair and paint refinishing industry. The business is 100% Kiwi owned and operated, around 50% of repairers use Panel Quote nationwide.

Panel Quote Director of Operations & CEO Nick Hayman says, Panel Quote is committed to further enhancing the claims experience for motor repairers across Aotearoa.

“The trial went really well, and we’re pleased to be rolling the integrated software experience out to even more repairers. As a fellow Kiwi born and bred company, we’re excited to help simplify the claims experience for Tower’s repair network too.”

