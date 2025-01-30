LogMeIn Resolve From GoTo Is Now Part Of The Pax8 Marketplace

SYDNEY, AU (January 30, 2025) – Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced that GoTo, the leader in cloud communications and IT, has joined the Pax8 Marketplace with the addition of its LogMeIn Resolve product. LogMeIn Resolve’s addition to the marketplace provides Pax8 managed service providers (MSPs) with a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution offering remote monitoring and management (RMM), remote access and support, asset management, Mobile Device Management (MDM), and more.

“Our MSPs can now get a remote access solution from the Pax8 Marketplace – one that offers unlimited, instant clientless remote support. We are excited to offer LogMeIn Resolve, which provides a single solution that brings this remote access together with remote monitoring and management, support, ticketing and automation,” said Ryan Burton, Vice President of Marketplace Vendor Strategy at Pax8.

LogMeIn Resolve empowers MSPs and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) with a single solution that makes IT management and support simple. Key features and benefits of the solution include:

Innovative AI: From endpoint analysis to in-session note taking, and end user troubleshooting to scripting support, built-in AI makes IT workflows more efficient and automated.

From endpoint analysis to in-session note taking, and end user troubleshooting to scripting support, built-in AI makes IT workflows more efficient and automated. Remote support and access: Secure remote control of managed and unmanaged desktop and mobile devices with feature-rich, ad-hoc remote support and unattended remote access.

Secure remote control of managed and unmanaged desktop and mobile devices with feature-rich, ad-hoc remote support and unattended remote access. Patch management: Keep endpoints up-to-date and fix vulnerabilities faster with automated, streamlined patching functionality.

Keep endpoints up-to-date and fix vulnerabilities faster with automated, streamlined patching functionality. Zero Trust security architecture: Protect your business from cyber threats, keeping both your and your customers' information protected, with built-in zero trust access security.

"We are thrilled to partner with Pax8 to bring LogMeIn Resolve directly to their innovative marketplace. Our collaboration offers an even wider audience of MSPs and SMBs with easy access to the Unified Endpoint Management, remote support, and access capabilities they need to streamline operations and enhance service capabilities. Together, GoTo and Pax8 are committed to driving efficiency and fostering growth for our mutual customers," said Joseph George, General Manager of IT Solutions Group at GoTo.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 38,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

About GoTo

GoTo, the leader in cloud communications and IT, is dedicated to powering a world of work without limits. Featuring flagship products GoTo Connect, LogMeIn Resolve, and LogMeIn Rescue, the GoTo portfolio offers secure, reliable, AI-enabled solutions that are simple to adopt for small and midsize businesses, and scalable to enterprises worldwide. GoTo continuously improves human experiences for AI-enabled workforces across hundreds of thousands of customers. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with approximately $1 billion in annual revenue and 2,800 employees throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

