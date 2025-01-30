Three Lotto Players Win $333,333

29 January 2025

Three lucky Lotto players from Albany, Auckland and Palmerston North will be having a blast after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Albany Highway Superette in Albany, Glen Innes Dairy and Lotto Out in Auckland and Pak N Save Palmerston North in Palmerston North.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

