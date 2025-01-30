Callidus Readies For 3D AI Technology, ESG And Cyber Reporting With Macquarie Telecom

Jason Cavallaro_Callidus_Macquarie Telecom (Photo/Supplied)

Macquarie Telecom, part of Macquarie Technology Group (ASX: MAQ), today announced it has signed a new deal with Callidus Process Solutions to provide Azure public cloud, and data centre services to future-proof its IT and support its expansion into emerging mining markets.

Founded and headquartered in Perth, Callidus provides flow control solutions to mining, oil and gas, and new energy companies, with a particular focus on battery minerals and LNG to aid the energy transition. Its unique technologies and services help ensure uptime in client operations to maximise performance and efficiency.

As the company expands into emerging resource markets such as Papa New Guinea (PNG) and Indonesia, it sought to achieve greater performance, data management, reporting capabilities, and cost reduction across its IT environment.

The company deployed Macquarie’s hybrid cloud technology, initially focused on Macquarie’s Azure public cloud services, with a view to expanding workloads to the best-fit private or public cloud environment on data centres on the east and west coast of Australia.

Callidus_Macquarie Telecom (Photo/Supplied)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The technology has enabled Callidus to capture and log data to align with policies on cyber security posture and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. It comes ahead of new requirements under the Federal Government’s Cyber Security Act coming into effect in 2025, and mandatory climate reporting changes from 2026.

“These requirements are important considerations for our customers, so we wanted to ensure we had a clean, structured data environment to accurately report. Macquarie’s tech and team of experts have been vital to achieving this while also reducing the environmental footprint of our IT systems,” said Callidus’ IT & Digital director, Jason Cavallaro.

Macquarie has also saved Callidus around 20 per cent on its cloud environment primarily through greater cost and resource optimisation, consolidating servers, and reducing and removing duplicate data. Macquarie’s Azure Expert managed service provider (MSP) status was also key to the reduction in cost.

Other improvements include a reduction in application latency as well as a major uplift in customer service and faster response times, according to Cavallaro.

“Whether it’s solving problems overnight before I even see them, service delivery managers being available on a Sunday to quickly solve an issue before our teams start their week, or continuing to identify further cost savings for us, the service is like nothing else that exists in the cloud and telco industry,” he said.

Developing 3D AI capabilities

Macquarie also helped to provide a foundation for Callidus’ AI ambitions, according to Cavallaro.

“If we look at where our industry is going, AI is absolutely vital to our customers. One area we’re exploring is using AI to turn 2D drawings into 3D visual drawings, a process that could be cut down from hours or days into just minutes and free up our engineering and design teams to do so much more.”

“But that can only happen with the right data and cloud foundation at the heart of it, and we not only have that with Macquarie, we have a team of AI and data experts at our disposal to educate us and continue to fine tune our systems as we take that journey.”

Following the success of the cloud deployment, Callidus is also in discussions with Macquarie Telecom about a range of cloud and network cyber security systems, including its SOC (security operations centre), and SASE (secure access server edge) technology.

© Scoop Media

