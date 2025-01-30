Farmers Welcome Kāinga Ora Back-track On Wool Carpets

Federated Farmers is welcoming today’s decision by Kāinga Ora to give wool carpet providers the chance to tender for supply of carpet and underlay in its homes.

A previous request for proposals (RFP) confined bids to synthetic carpets, not even allowing wool to compete.

"This decision is cause for celebration for all strong-wool farmers," Federated Farmers meat and wool chair Toby Williams says.

"The change of stance by Kāinga Ora has come about because of relentless pressure from the sheep and wool sector, with Federated Farmers and Campaign for Wool leading the charge.

"Kāinga Ora’s previous tender process pulled the rug out from under the nation’s farmers and didn’t even give the sector a chance to put its best foot forward.

"Now it’s up to wool carpet providers to make sure their proposals are competitive, and highlight all the factors that make the natural product superior to synthetics."

Wool provides better insulation and warmth, it’s moisture wicking, and it’s a natural fire retardant, Williams says.

"It’s also hypoallergenic, and better for those with asthma."

Kāinga Ora says the new RFP is for supplying floor coverings for 2,650 new homes and 3000 renovations between now and June 2026.

