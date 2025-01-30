Celebrate Valentines With A Date Night Dining Experience At Snowplanet

Aucklanders wanting to bring an extra touch of romance to their Valentine’s Date Night can enjoy an intimate dinner at 7 Summits Restaurant & Bar, with its cosy chalet setting and snow-covered alpine backdrop.

Located on Auckland’s North Shore, 7 Summits is part of Snowplanet, the largest indoor ski field in the Southern Hemisphere.

The restaurant’s alpine ambience makes it a popular destination for diners looking for something a little different says John Howsam, Snowplanet’s Sales & Marketing Manager.

“That same ambience makes it the perfect spot for a romantic evening with your Valentine,” John says.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, 7 Summits is offering a choice of three charming dining experiences that are all based around sharing.

“Diners can indulge in a traditional Swiss Cheese Fondue, a Chocolate Fondue or an Alpine High Tea, with its mix of sweet and savoury finger food,” John explains.

Each option is priced at $65 per couple.

Valentines who want to take their Date Night to the next level can purchase additional culinary delights such as a box of chocolates, glasses of champagne and dessert platters.

Spaces for the Valentines Day Dining Experience are limited and bookings are essential. These can be made at 7summits@snowplanet.co.nz or by calling 09 427 0166. The additional extras need to be ordered at the time of booking.

To find out more about the 7 Summits Restaurant & Bar Valentine’s Date night, visit https://7summits.co.nz/valentines-day/

