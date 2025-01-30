APIA Cautions: New Rental Rules Not A Landlord's Free Pass

The Auckland Property Investors Association (APIA) is warning landlords not to misinterpret today's reinstatement of 90-day termination notices as carte blanche to end tenancies at will. The organisation emphasises that the new rules come with significant strings attached and landlords who fail to appreciate these constraints risk serious consequences.

"While the restoration of the 90-day no-fault termination provision has garnered significant attention, it's crucial to understand this comes with robust tenant protections," says Sarina Gibbon, General Manager of APIA. "The strengthened safeguards against retaliatory terminations and the already low threshold for wrongful termination under section 60AA of the Residential Tenancies Act create a comprehensive framework of checks and balances."

Gibbon notes that the changes introduce additional complexities for property owners. "These amendments, while appearing landlord-friendly at first glance, actually create more intricate compliance requirements for rental property owners. The new framework requires careful navigation to ensure proper implementation."

To support all stakeholders in understanding these changes, APIA is hosting a comprehensive training session on Monday, 17 February. This nationwide virtual session is open to landlords, tenants, and property managers, offering practical guidance on implementing the new regulations effectively.

"These are sensible, pragmatic changes designed to create a rental market that works better for everyone," Gibbon adds. "The reforms modernise our rental framework to reflect the realities of the 2025 housing landscape, making it more functional and fit-for-purpose for both landlords and tenants."

For more information and to register for the training session, please visit https://apia.org.nz/events/2025-tenancy-law-update-rta-training-for-landlords-and-property-managers/.

