$3.61M Price Gap Between Auckland Suburbs | NZ Property Extremes Revealed

30 January 2025 - New data from realestate.co.nz highlights striking million-dollar price gaps between the highest and lowest-priced suburbs across New Zealand’s main centres1. Auckland City saw the most dramatic contrast, with a $3.61 million gap in 2024 between Herne Bay's average asking price of $4.32 million and Auckland Central's $704,067. Wellington and Christchurch also saw price differences exceeding $1 million between their highest and lowest-priced suburbs last year.

The district-level data [1] reflects the annual average asking prices of suburbs with 10 or more new listings in 2024, highlighting the varied dynamics of the property market.

"These price variations across our main centres reveal how individual neighbourhoods within the same district can command dramatically different price points," said Vanessa Williams, spokesperson for realestate.co.nz.

"What’s also interesting is the lifestyle factors commanding premium prices differ from place to place, creating diverse opportunities across the motu.”

Capital city contrasts

In Wellington, a $1.14 million price gap separated the central city's average asking price of $629,130 from coastal Seatoun's $1.77 million.

"Wellington's central city offers a markedly different price point to its premium suburbs," noted Williams. "The relative affordability of CBD living, influenced by apartment options, opens up opportunities for buyers.”

Views command premium in Garden City

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Christchurch's Port Hills continued to attract premium prices, with Kennedys Bush averaging $1.98 million for its elevated views over the Canterbury Plains. The established suburb of Fendalton came in a close second with an average asking price of $1.77 million. In contrast, the eastern suburb of Wainoni recorded the city's lowest average at $490,787, representing a $1.49 million gap between the highest- and lowest-priced areas.

‘‘View’ is one of the most searched terms on realestate.co.nz, and Kennedys Bush has this in spades. Who could blame those in Christchurch wanting to enjoy a panoramic view of the Southern Alps and Canterbury Plains,” said Williams.

Northern appeal in Hamilton

Hamilton's price variations spanned just over half a million ($531,197). The sought-after northern suburb of Flagstaff was the highest-priced suburb at $1.09 million, while the southern suburb of Bader was the lowest at $561,783.

"As part of the Golden Triangle, Hamilton's northern suburbs are popular with those drawn to the lifestyle benefits of a regional city while maintaining easy access to Auckland," said Williams.

¹District-level data - Auckland City District, Wellington City District, Christchurch City District and Hamilton City District. Based on suburbs with 10 or more listings in 2024.

© Scoop Media

