Kordia’s Neil Livingston Confirmed As Permanent CEO

Neil Livingston / Supplied

Kordia’s board is delighted to appoint Neil Livingston as Chief Executive Officer of the Kordia Group. Livingston previously served as an independent director on the Kordia board and has held the role of interim Group CEO since April 2024.

“We’re pleased to see Neil step into the CEO role at Kordia on a permanent basis. Over the past eight months, Neil’s proved to be a highly capable and strategic leader. As Kordia focuses on creating a more secure, resilient and connected future for our customers, we’re confident in Neil’s ability to steer the business and ensure Kordia reaches its full potential.”

Livingston is an executive and independent director with over 30 years’ experience in the international technology industry. He has held a number of Corporate Officer roles at leading organisations, including Ericsson, Vend, Foodcap, Endace, and Provenco Cadmus. Most recently he was CEO at Pingar.

With strong leadership and relationship building skills, Livingston’s experience in the technology sector and high growth environments sees him well placed to manage Kordia’s diverse operations, which span infrastructure, networks, cloud, cyber security and safety of life communications.

As a board member, Livingston brought a strong strategic focus on operational and sales excellence to Kordia and was the Chair of the People, Wellbeing & Safety Committee. He says that he is excited to take the helm as permanent CEO.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I’ve immensely enjoyed the transition from director to Chief Executive at Kordia. We have an exceptional team and have the honour of working with an amazing range of customers. Kordia is a company with a fantastic legacy in the broadcasting and technology industries, and I’m excited to lead the business through its next phase of growth.”

“Delivering secure, resilient connectivity and communications has always been at the heart of Kordia’s business. My intention is to ensure Kordia continues to deliver excellence in all aspects of our business, while also transforming our organisation to be ready for the future. Our business is ambitious, and we’re excited for the next phase.”

Livingston’s appointment is effective immediately. Following his departure from the board, a new director has been appointed. Dhaya Sivakumar, an experienced executive and director and current CIO of Livestock Improvement Cooperation (LIC), joined the board in the second quarter of 2024.

© Scoop Media

