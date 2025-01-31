Brewing In New Zealand – Industry Report: Highlights Economic, Community, And Tourism Contributions

Key Data Points:

NZD 3.58 billion GDP Contribution: Brewing accounts for 0.9% of New Zealand’s national GDP.

Brewing accounts for 0.9% of New Zealand’s national GDP. 35,200 Jobs Supported: Equivalent to 1.3% of total national employment.

Equivalent to 1.3% of total national employment. NZD 1.7 billion in Tax Revenues: Including $881 million from excise and GST.

Including $881 million from excise and GST. Regional Highlights: Auckland contributes 42% of GDP and 40% of brewing-related jobs; Otago adds $188 million to GDP.

Auckland contributes 42% of GDP and 40% of brewing-related jobs; Otago adds $188 million to GDP. Tourism Engagement: Over 60% of breweries involved in tourism, and nearly 80% offering taproom experiences.

Over 60% of breweries involved in tourism, and nearly 80% offering taproom experiences. Export Growth: 30% of breweries export, with Australia accounting for 70% of exports.

30% of breweries export, with Australia accounting for 70% of exports. Consumer Trends: Low-carb beers grow to 18% of total sales, while Hazys rise to 23% of craft beer sales.

30 January 2025 – The Brewers Association of New Zealand and the Brewers Guild of New Zealand are proud to announce the release of the "Brewing in New Zealand – Industry Report," a comprehensive overview of the brewing sector’s impact on the economy, tourism, and regional communities.

Economic Powerhouse The brewing industry continues to be a driving force in New Zealand’s economy, contributing NZD 3.58 billion to annual GDP and supporting over 35,200 jobs. The sector’s contribution represents 0.9% of the national GDP, with tax revenues reaching NZD 1.7 billion. This includes $881 million from excise and GST, showcasing the brewing sector’s vital role in government revenue generation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "This report underscores the brewing industry’s significance as a cornerstone of the New Zealand economy. The industry’s high employment impact and substantial tax contributions highlight its importance not only to government revenues but also to communities across the country," says Dylan Firth, Executive Director of the Brewers Association of New Zealand.

Regional Success Stories While Auckland dominates with 42% of GDP contributions and 40% of brewing-related employment, other regions are emerging as important players. Otago’s renowned breweries contribute $188 million to GDP, while Waikato’s brewing sector supports over 2,700 jobs and contributes $263 million. Regions like Taranaki are showing immense growth potential, with breweries planning to export within the next two years.

"Locally brewed beer is a source of regional pride, driving tourism and community initiatives. From the thriving craft breweries of Otago to the innovative exporters in Taranaki, this report highlights the diverse and vibrant role of brewing in shaping regional economies," says Melanie Kees, Executive Director of the Brewers Guild of New Zealand.

Tourism and Community Engagement Over 60% of breweries are engaged in tourism, and nearly 80% offer taprooms, enriching the tourism experience for both domestic and international visitors. Community engagement is also at the heart of the industry, with 85% of breweries contributing to local causes, including sponsorships and charitable donations.

"Breweries are more than producers of great beer; they are cultural hubs and tourism drivers. Taprooms offer unique experiences that connect visitors to the local flavour of New Zealand while contributing to regional economies," adds Kees.

Adapting to Consumer Trends The industry has adapted to shifting consumer preferences, with low-carb beers growing to 18% of total beer sales in 2024, while lagers maintain a dominant 64% share. In the craft segment, Hazy beers continue to gain popularity, increasing from 21% to 23% of total craft beer sales.

Global Reach and Challenges The brewing industry’s export success story sees 30% of breweries already exporting, with Australia accounting for 70% of exports. The industry is also tackling challenges such as CO supply constraints and rising costs, focusing on innovative solutions like capturing fermentation CO and sustainable practices.

"New Zealand beer is in demand both locally and globally, and our industry’s innovation is key to overcoming challenges. The brewing sector’s resilience and adaptability position it for continued success," says Firth.

Looking Ahead The "Brewing in New Zealand – Industry Report" highlights a resilient and innovative industry that continues to make significant contributions to New Zealand’s economy, tourism, and communities. With a focus on sustainability, regional growth, tourism and evolving consumer trends, the brewing sector is set to thrive in the years ahead.

