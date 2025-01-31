Horowhenua Gets A New Paper

The weekly Horowhenua Star has published its first issue.

A total of 15,000 copies were being distributed throughout the Horowhenua district today after being trucked to Levin overnight from the Beacon presses in Whakatāne. Copies were being delivered to letterboxes, rural boxes, news stands and other outlets, making it the most comprehensive local newspaper distribution for some time.

ID Media said in late December that it was starting the new paper after NZME announced the closure of the local Chronicle and 13 other newspapers throughout the country.

“It was clear that Horowhenua people still thought a community newspaper was needed in their district,” ID Media managing editor Ian Carson said today. “Many people still rely on their local paper for good local news and reliable information.”

Three of the Star’s key staff previously worked at the old Chronicle. They include editor Paul Williams, who moved from the Chronicle in June last year to the Manawatū Guardian as editor. The Guardian was another victim of the NZME closures. Chronicle editor Janine Baalbergen also joined the Star. Along with Ian Carson, who is editor of Ōtaki Today, the Star has three community newspaper editors on its editorial team. Sales representative Pip Hakaraia also moved from the Chronicle to the Star.

The Chronicle has since begun publishing again under a new owner. Carson isn’t fazed by the competition.

“We have a strong team in editorial and sales, and a model of ‘hyper-local’ news that’s been successful with Ōtaki Today."

Star editor Paul Williams, who grew up in Horowhenua, said the paper represented a new era for community newspapers.

“The trend seems to be that local papers are being shut down, and newsrooms throughout the country are shrinking,” Williams said. “But I think what we’ve seen today is that there’s still a future for newspapers that are locally focused and responsive to their community."

He said the emergence of the Star should encourage other journalists to consider supporting their community in a similar way.

The Star is also online at horowhenuastar.com

