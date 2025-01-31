New Weather Presenter, Weekend Anchor For ThreeNews

Laura Tupou and Imogen Wells (Photo/Supplied)

One of New Zealand’s most loved TV journalists and presenters is taking on a whole new challenge - keeping the country informed on all things weather through a new role with stuff.co.nz a ThreeNews.

ThreeNews weekend anchor Laura Tupou will next month move into Stuff’s weather correspondent role, presenting for ThreeNews each night and producing news stories for the country’s largest New Zealand website.

Tupou says after seven months of news reporting and as weekend presenter, she’s looking forward to sinking her teeth into Kiwis’ favourite news topic, weather, with a focus on the climate and our environment.

“I never shy away from a challenge - if anything I run towards them,” Tupou says.

She majored in environmental planning at university, advancing her knowledge and understanding of sustainability and the effects of climate change. She has also been preparing and presenting t weather segment on ThreeNews each weekend, communicating the forecast and showcasing viewer weather photos from across the motu.

“I know how passionate Kiwis are about the weather - what high their town had that day, and what lies ahead. It’s a hugely important role and is becoming more so with a higher frequency of major weather events. I'm stoked to be in people's homes Monday to Friday and am ready to rise to the challenge.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Stuff reporter and audio host Imogen Wells steps up to fill Tupou’s position as weekend anchor. Wells has honed her broadcast skills at Stuff, hosting a daily news podcast for two years a reporting from Paris during the 2024 Olympics. Wells has also had stints at Newshub and TVNZ across a variety of TV news programmes.

After a first taste of being behind the ThreeNews desk as a fill-in presenter late last year, Wells she’s pumped to be taking on the weekend presenter role.

“I totally caught the bug so I cannot wait to get stuck into this new role. When I left Newshub and TV broadcasting two years ago, one of my producers told me I’d be back, and look where we are now!”

Stuff Digital Managing Director Nadia Tolich says both Tupou and Wells bring a wealth of experience and energy to their new roles.

“Laura and Imogen are exceptional journalists, and I could not be more proud of their successes. It’s fantastic that Laura will now be on air every night, breaking down all the weather news that we know Kiwis can’t get enough of.

“Imogen has proven her skills as a broadcast talent time and again during her time at Stuff and know she will thrive in this new chapter of her journalistic career.” Tupou joins the weeknight team of ThreeNews anchor Samantha Hayes and sport presenter Ollie Ritchie from February 10. Wells’ fir weekend bulletin will be on February 15.

