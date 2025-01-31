BCITO And NZCB Announce Apprentice Challenge 2025

The New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge is back for 2025 with BCITO coming on board as the new major sponsor.

The Apprentice Challenge celebrates up and coming leaders in the construction sector and puts their carpentry skills to the test. Apprentices build a project over the course of six hours in a battle for first place in their region, achieving bragging rights and a chance to win $10,000 in prizes at the national competition.

Apprentices compete at regional heats around New Zealand on 12 April, with the winners going through to the national final, which is held at the NZCB Conference in Hamilton on 6-7 June.

BCITO is New Zealand’s leading building and construction apprenticeship provider and BCITO Director Greg Durkin says the organisation is proud to be the major sponsor for the Apprentice Challenge.

“The NZCB Apprentice Challenge highlights the exceptional skills and dedication of apprentices in the building industry. BCITO also acknowledges the professionalism and dedication of employers and senior trade staff who train these talented apprentices.

“The Apprentice Challenge is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talent of the apprentices, celebrate their hard work, and inspire the next generation of tradespeople to pursue excellence in their craft.”

The NZCB Apprentice Challenge is now into its fifteenth year and has become one of the biggest events on the construction industry calendar.

“The Apprentice Challenge is a major part of how we grow the next generation of builders, getting them off to the best start possible in the industry,” says NZCB Chief Executive Malcolm Fleming.

“The competition is well-recognised on the CVs of young builders. Many NZCB builders are alumni of the Apprentice Challenge themselves, and now encourage their own apprentices to give it a go. We’re even seeing past winners come back as judges and technical advisers.

“We’re thrilled to welcome BCITO as the main sponsor for the Apprentice Challenge. Over several decades, NZCB builders have established a deep trust with BCITO to help progress the careers of their apprentices. It’s the perfect fit with this event.”

Entries for the NZCB Apprentice Challenge open on 1 February 2025 and close on 20 March 2025. Entry is open to all apprentices in New Zealand of any age and in any stage of their apprenticeship and is free for NZCB and BCITO-aligned apprentices.

For more information and to register, visit www.apprenticechallenge.nz.

