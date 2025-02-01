Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Three lucky Lotto players from Christchurch City and Lower Hutt will be dreaming big after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Halo Lotto & Convenience in Lower Hutt and on MyLotto to two players from Christchurch City.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

