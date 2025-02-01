Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Saturday, 1 February 2025, 9:05 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Three lucky Lotto players from Christchurch City and Lower Hutt will be dreaming big after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Halo Lotto & Convenience in Lower Hutt and on MyLotto to two players from Christchurch City.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 