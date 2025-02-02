First Electric Train Rolls Into Pukekohe

Supplied: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport & KiwiRail Joint Media Release

Passenger trains are returning to an upgraded Pukekohe Station for the first time in more than two years, now connecting directly with other parts of Auckland to the central city in 75 minutes.

Services will be operating from tomorrow every 20 minutes between Pukekohe Station and Waitematā Station (Britomart) along the Southern Line.

Supplied: Auckland Transport

Pukekohe Station closed in August 2022 for KiwiRail to electrify the rail line ahead of the three new train stations being developed on this section of track. The Southern Line was previously only electrified as far as Papakura, where Pukekohe passengers needed to transfer between an electric train and a diesel train.

Auckland Council’s Transport, Resilience and Infrastructure Committee Chairman, and Franklin Ward Councillor Andy Baker rode the first electric train from Pukekohe today.

“It’s been well worth the wait,” he says.

“Getting to the city centre from Pukekohe is now one easy train ride that’s 25 minutes quicker than bussing to Papakura and catching the train from there. It’s a cleaner, quieter way to travel than the old diesel trains and means we no longer need to transfer at Papakura.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’re a fast-growing part of Auckland and I want to thank KiwiRail and Auckland Transport for their continued work in connecting us to more of the city, making it easier for us to travel without having to rely on a car or worry about traffic.”

From Pukekohe to Papakura, over 800 mast structures have been installed to support close to 130km of overhead electric line to power electric trains. Crucial maintenance work has also been carried out while the line has been closed to enable more direct, frequent and reliable services with the opening of City Rail Link in 2026.

KiwiRail’s Chief Asset Development Officer David Gordon says the upgrade to this section of the Auckland network will support current and future growth of the area. Over the next 30 years, an extra 120,000 people are expected to call South Auckland home.

“To prepare for this future growth, KiwiRail is now focusing on building three new train stations between Papakura and Pukekohe which will provide easily accessible, sustainable travel options for those living and working in the area.

“These also form part of the huge network improvements we are delivering to prepare the network for the City Rail Link and the improved services and faster, more frequent, trains that will bring.”

Pukekohe Station has also been upgraded to support more frequent electric trains alongside the redeveloped bus interchange which opened in 2018.

AT Chief Executive Dean Kimpton says this is a gamechanger for Pukekohe and the wider community.

“With buses linking directly to Pukekohe Station from surrounding areas like Waiuku, and the option to now use contactless payments, public transport is an easy way to travel even in the furthest south parts of the region.

“Regular passengers can benefit from the $50 weekly fare cap, and the fare zone changes which take effect from today will make longer trips more affordable.”

HOP Card users pay a maximum of $50 a week to use buses, trains, and inner-harbour ferries. As of today, fare zones have also been simplified and AT has capped the price of a single trip on buses and trains at $7.65 (four zones), regardless of the distance or the number of transfers.

“We’re really excited to be bringing back train services to Pukekohe and want to thank the community for their patience while we’ve worked hard to give them a modern, world-class rail system, with further improvements still to come ahead of the City Rail Link opening in 2026,” Mr Kimpton says.

“We’d like to remind the community that with an increase of trains on this section of the Southern Line, that they need to cautious whenever they approach the tracks,” Mr Gordon says.

“They should expect trains at any time, obey signage and always take a good look both ways before crossing the tracks.”

Notes:

Trains will travel between Pukekohe Station and Waitematā Station every 20 minutes until 7pm, when they will run every 30 minutes.

The 394 bus will no longer serve Papakura Station and will run between Pukekohe Station and Paerātā Rise only. It will run to a new timetable to help buses connect with trains at Pukekohe Station

The electrification of the railway line between Papakura to Pukekohe will support three new train stations being built along this section: Drury Station (Drury Central) Ngākōroa Station (Drury West) Paerātā Station (Paerata)

183km of Auckland’s rail network has been electrified, stretching as far west as Swanson and now as far south as Pukekohe.

Information on today’s fare changes can be found on AT website page: at.govt.nz/farechanges

© Scoop Media

