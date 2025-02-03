Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Household Living Costs Increase 3.0 Percent; Household Living-costs Price Indexes: December 2024 Quarter

Monday, 3 February 2025, 11:27 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

The cost of living for the average New Zealand household increased 3.0 percent in the 12 months to the December 2024 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The 3.0 percent increase, measured by the household living-costs price indexes (HLPIs), follows a 3.8 percent increase in the 12 months to the September 2024 quarter. The most recent high was 8.2 percent recorded in the 12 months to the December 2022 quarter.

Meanwhile, inflation – as measured by the consumers price index (CPI) – was 2.2 percent in the 12 months to the December 2024 quarter, following a 2.2 percent increase in the 12 months to the September 2024 quarter. The most recent CPI high was 7.3 percent, recorded in the 12 months to the June 2022 quarter. Consumers price index (CPI) has more information.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

  • Household living costs increase 3.0 percent: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/household-living-costs-increase-3-0-percent
  • Household living-costs price indexes: December 2024 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/household-living-costs-price-indexes-december-2024-quarter
  • CSV files for download: https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 