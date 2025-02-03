Summer Rail Upgrades Bring Auckland A Step Closer To City Rail Link Readiness

Passengers boarding trains in Auckland from today will enjoy improved reliability and a new direct connection to Pukekohe as part of the huge progress made across the network during the extended summer rail closure.

Britomart tunnel (Photo/Supplied)

The four-week closure allowed KiwiRail to blitz the network while trains weren’t running, keeping the programme on track for City Rail Link-readiness and the faster, more frequent services it will bring.

“This summer more than 1350 workers descended on the network across 110 plus sites, working 24/7 wherever possible. In many areas they were able to achieve more progress than planned,” explains André Lovatt, Chief Infrastructure Officer at KiwiRail.

“Having a full four weeks with no passenger trains and therefore no energised powerlines meant we were able to deliver a massive amount of work without having to fit around trains. We know it’s a big ask for passengers.”

“We are operating in a complex environment as we upgrade the network, integrating new systems with old, and sometimes this comes with teething issues, despite rigorous testing, but we hope the scale of what we’ve achieved will provide some confidence that it’s worth the inconvenience when so much progress has been made,” says Lovatt.

One major highlight was the opening of the newly electrified 19km of rail line between Papakura and Pukekohe - electric passenger trains are now running all the way to the city centre with no need to change trains at Papakura.

Auckland Transport Director Public Transport and Active Modes Stacey van der Putten thanked Aucklanders for their patience while the vital upgrade work took place and trains weren’t running.

“Although there was a comprehensive rail bus replacement service in place to keep people moving, I know it is inconvenient for people not to be able to catch the train.

“All of the upgrades happening during closures will maximise the benefits of the City Rail Link when it opens in 2026, with faster journeys, trains up to every 4-5 minutes, better connections across Auckland and improved reliability. But from now rail customers will see some immediate improvements including electric trains from a new Pukekohe Station and safe new pedestrian access to Homai Station to replace level crossings.”

Paerata Station (Photo/Supplied)

Other highlights of what was achieved include:

Total of 7.4kms of rail reinstatement and 11.4km of drainage works completed for the Rail Network Rebuild in some of the network’s most difficult to access priority areas.

Stage 4 of the Rail Network Rebuild (between Papakura to Pukekohe) completed.

Full track laid with overhead line and signalling system testing completed for the Third Main Line between Puhinui and Otahuhu.

New safer pedestrian access at Homai Station to replace two level crossings.

14.3kms of rail ‘destressed’ to minimise potential speed restrictions caused by temperature changes.

13 turnouts replaced in total.

3,200 sleepers replaced across the network.

19km of tamping – where a machine lifts the rail and compacts the ballast (rocks) underneath the sleepers.

17.5kms of rail ‘stabilised’ – where a machine pressures and vibrates the ballast to lock everything into place, so it fits together like puzzle pieces.

Completion of a new pedestrian overbridge at Middlemore Station.

22 Storm recovery sites repaired across the network using 6500 tonnes of rock.

Overhead line modifications and continued civil and electrification installation activities for new Western power feed at Glen Eden.

Middlemore Station (Photo/Supplied)

This was the first in a series of closures for a final push to get the network ready to unlock the full benefits of City Rail Link. The majority of the final stages of the Rail Network Rebuild will be delivered in extensions to the usual closures when all services are suspended during major holidays. This allows teams to safely work on the tracks and inside tunnels. The next extended closure will be for 16 days around Easter 2025.

The work programme has been designed to condense network disruption into shorter, more intensive closures, leaving it fully operational for longer and at the busier times. For example, the network will be fully operational for more weekends this year, compared to 2024 and there is a focus on keeping trains running for special events.

“We know it’s vital to get the most out of this time period. That’s why we will continue to work 24-7 wherever possible. Through the Rail Network Rebuild we are achieving a decade’s worth of work over 14 months - ultimately this will enable more efficient and faster train services. We thank commuters, passengers and freight customers for their patience with these disruptions as we safely deliver the huge amount of work,” says Lovatt.

You can now see a calendar of all planned closures for the coming months (including which are nightworks and partial closures only) on AT’s Planned Rail Closures page. https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/service-announcements/planned-rail-closures

