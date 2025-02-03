First-Time Contestant Crowned Northland’s Best

A Franklin dairy farmer has inched closer to national victory after being crowned Northland’s top young farmer.

Justin Ruygrok, 28, was announced as the winner of the Northern FMG Young Farmer of the Year on Saturday evening, after spending the day competing in a series of challenges at the Helensville A&P Showgrounds.

The FMG Young Farmer of the Year competition is dedicated to showcasing the very best talent in New Zealand’s food and fibre sector. Now, in its 57th year, the title of FMG Young Farmer of the Year is held as the most prestigious farming award in the country.

The AgriKids Northern Teams heading to Grand Final (Photo/Supplied)

"I’m stoked to have won, I had no idea what to expect heading into the competition, so to come out on top is pretty unreal,” Ruygrok says.

“The whole experience has been awesome, from having a crack at the District Contest to now gearing up for the Grand Final. Tim Dangen [FMG Young Farmer of the Year 2022] talked me into entering, so I’ll be hitting him up for some tips.”

Participants entered one of three categories based on age, ranging from the AgriKidsNZ competition for primary school pupils, the FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year for High School Students, and the tightly fought FMG Young Farmer of the Year category, where just seven contestants battled it out for the top spot.

Ruygrok edged his way to victory by clocking up the most points on the day (310.3 points), defeating Auckland Young Farmers member Jack Holloway who finished up with a score of 291.4. Kurtis Danks from Kaipara Young Farmers nabbed the final spot on the podium.

With a number of individual challenges thrown their way, including a head-to-head, general knowledge ‘buzzer-style’ quiz and sponsor-led modules, contestants were tested on a broad range of practical skills, technical know-how, and their ability to cope under pressure.

“The practical side was heaps of fun, but the theory, and being up in front of a crowd, was definitely more of a challenge,” Ruygrok explains.

“Some of the answers you know, but you've got to be quick on the buzzer. I had no idea what to expect heading into the competition, but it was a heap of fun.”

The AgriKidsNZ competition was another crowd-favourite. After a busy morning being challenged to their industry know-how, Grace Fitchett, Katie Caldwell, and Renee Hardwick (all 12) from Te Kamo Intermediate emerged as the region’s victors. Annabelle Baker (11), Deanna Finlayson (12) and Jenna Crawford (12) also from Te Kamo Intermediate placed second, just ahead of Sofia Flores-Jochmann (10), Madison Lironi-Irvine (10) and Naomi Varney (9) from Helensville Primary and home-schooled, who trailed close behind.

Northern AgriKids First Place- Renee Hardwick, Katie Caldwell and Grace Fitchett (Photo/Supplied)

Meanwhile, Chloe Fergusson and Nicky Wellwood from Whangarei Girls’ High School took out the title of Northern FMG Junior Young Farmers of the Year, ahead of Isla Stephenson and Maddy Cameron from Mount Albert Grammar School.

Along with Ruygrok, the top AgriKidsNZ and FMG Junior teams will now compete in July’s Grand Final in Invercargill.

New Zealand Young Farmers Chief Executive Lynda Coppersmith says the competition continues to highlight the incredible skill and talent of young people in the food and fibre sector.

“Every year, we see more emerging talent stepping up to the challenge. It’s awesome to witness so many first-time competitors putting their skills to the test and showcasing the depth of ability in our industry.”

The FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest is proudly supported by FMG, Ravensdown, Woolworths, Ministry for Primary Industries, Milwaukee, Honda, Lincoln University, Massey University, PTS Logistics, New Holland and Bushbuck.

