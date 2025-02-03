Generate KiwiSaver Scheme Recognised Again For Excellence In Fund Management

Generate KiwiSaver Scheme’s strong performance has once again been recognised in the Morningstar New Zealand Awards, where it’s a finalist for 2025 KiwiSaver Fund Manager of the Year.

This is the second year in a row Generate has been nominated and is an important recognition of the skill and dedication of our experienced investment team.

Said Generate Chief Investment Officer Sam Goldwater: “We’re honoured to be nominated once again for this key award. It’s a solid testament to the expertise of our investment team and the strong long-term returns we have consistently delivered for our KiwiSaver members.”

Sam Goldwater, Chief Investment Officer Generate KiwiSaver (Photo/Supplied)

“With peak inflation, growth uncertainty and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, the U.S. Elections, 2024 was a challenging year to navigate, even for the best investors,” said Matt Olsen, Morningstar Australasia’s Director, Manager Research.

“Despite the turbulent past year, our nominated fund managers demonstrated an ability to deliver quality, high-performing investments and have stood above peers with exceptional returns over the longer term.”

Here’s snapshot of some of Generate’s performance from the latest Morningstar KiwiSaver Survey:*

The Generate Moderate Fund ranked 1st out of 13 funds for 10-year returns to 30 September 2024 – with a 6.0% annualised return. It’s been in 1st place every quarter it's been eligible since June 2023.

out of 13 funds for 10-year returns to 30 September 2024 – with a 6.0% annualised return. It’s been in 1st place every quarter it's been eligible since June 2023. The Generate Growth Fund ranked 2nd out of 13 funds for 10-year returns to 30 September 2024 – with a 9.3 % annualised return. It’s held this rank for 10-year returns every quarter it's been eligible since June 2023.

out of 13 funds for 10-year returns to 30 September 2024 – with a 9.3 % annualised return. It’s held this rank for 10-year returns every quarter it's been eligible since June 2023. The Generate Focused Growth Fund ranked 3rd out of 8 funds for 10-year returns, to 30 September 2024 – with a 10.1 % annualised return. It’s held one of the top 3 spots on the podium for 10-year returns every quarter since June 2023.

The annual 2025 Morningstar New Zealand Awards program, now in its 19th year, recognises and celebrates the best of the New Zealand fund management profession, as selected by Morningstar’s Manager Research analysts.

Award finalists and winners are determined by a combination of research by Morningstar's manager research analysts; risk-adjusted medium- to long-term performance track records; and performance in the 2024 calendar year.

*Source: Morningstar KiwiSaver Survey September Quarter End 2024. The Generate Focused Growth Fund returns ranked 3rd out of 8 NZ Multi Sector Aggressive Category Funds, the Generate Growth Fund ranked 2nd out of 13 NZ Multi Sector Growth Category Funds and the Generate Moderate Fund ranked 1st out of 13 NZ Multi Sector Moderate Category Funds, for a period of 10 years as of 30/09/2024. © 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Neither Morningstar, its affiliates, nor the content providers guarantee the data or content contained herein to be accurate, complete or timely nor will they have any liability for its use or distribution in New Zealand.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Investment involves risk and returns can be negative as well as positive.

