Rotorua And Hei Āhuru Mōwai Māori To Host The World Indigenous Cancer Conference

Rotorua lakefront and city at night (credit Paul Michael). Photo/Supplied. Hei Āhuru Mōwai Board of Trustees co-chair Dr Nina Scott and Hei Āhuru Mōwai Tumuaki Gary Thompson standing in front of the United Nations building in Geneva, are both proud and excited to host the World Indigenous Cancer Conference in Rotorua next year. Photo/Supplied.

Rotorua and Hei Āhuru Mōwai Māori Cancer Leadership Aotearoa will bring Indigenous voices, knowledge, and innovations to the forefront as hosts of the World Indigenous Cancer Conference (WICC) 2026.

This landmark event will welcome 600 health professionals, researchers, clinicians, and advocates from around the globe to Aotearoa New Zealand to collaborate on culturally grounded solutions for cancer care.

The bi-annual WICC, now in its fourth iteration, provides a unique platform for Indigenous communities to address the disproportionate cancer burden they face, identify research priorities, and exchange transformative approaches tailored to their unique needs.

The successful bid to host the 2026 conference was led by Hei Āhuru Mōwai, with support from Tourism New Zealand Business Events and RotoruaNZ.

Hei Āhuru Mōwai Chief Executive Gary Thompson emphasises the significance of Indigenous representation in driving global solutions.

“Aotearoa New Zealand has a wealth of knowledge to share in Indigenous cancer care, including Māori providers delivering hauora services. Hauora, our Māori view of health, embraces the physical, mental, social, and spiritual dimensions of well-being, placing whānau (family) at the heart of care.

“This holistic approach ensures that hospital cancer services and community providers are seamlessly connected to improve outcomes for our people. Through this conference, we aim to share these innovations with other Indigenous nations while learning from their experiences to foster mutual growth and collaboration.”

Thompson highlighted the stark inequities faced by Māori, who are more likely to be diagnosed at later stages and experience poorer outcomes compared to non-Māori.

“This conference is about solutions — turning these disparities around and empowering Indigenous communities worldwide. We aim to build a strong international network of Indigenous cancer leadership and formalise our collective efforts through the WICC.”

The conference will be structured around Māori tikanga (protocols), values, and storytelling, ensuring Indigenous perspectives are embedded in every aspect of the event. Beyond academic and scientific presentations, the programme will celebrate Māori culture, incorporating Rotorua’s world-renowned attractions and authentic cultural experiences to provide delegates with a meaningful and enriching visit.

Thompson added: “We were adamant that this conference be held in Rotorua. It’s one of the major cultural centres of Aotearoa, and as an Indigenous conference, it’s vital to host it in a vibrant environment that reflects our heritage. This is a unique opportunity to showcase the incredible work we’re doing here, while sharing our culture and stories with the world.”

Vanessa Wallace, Business Events Manager at RotoruaNZ, said: “By hosting this conference, Rotorua proudly showcases its rich Māori culture, offering delegates an authentic and immersive experience in a city that celebrates its heritage.

“Beyond cultural exchange, the event will generate significant economic opportunities for Rotorua, with local businesses benefiting from increased tourism and engagement, ensuring long-term growth for our region.”

The influx of 600 health professionals with their families in April 2026 is expected to deliver an estimated economic benefit of $1m.

Tourism New Zealand Global Manager Business Events Penelope Ryan added: “Hosting the World Indigenous Cancer Conference will enhance New Zealand's reputation as a leader in Indigenous knowledge and innovation. Additionally, it supports year-round tourism to New Zealand by bringing international visitors to our shores in April, after our peak summer season. I hope the delegates get a chance to enjoy our manaakitanga and all that Aotearoa New Zealand has to offer while they are here.”

© Scoop Media

