Behind The Swipes: Loneliness, Scams And Lies In New Zealand’s Online Dating Scene

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, 05 February 2024 – Loneliness casts a long shadow over New Zealand, with 85 percent of people experiencing it at some point according to a new survey from Norton, a consumer Cyber Safety brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN). In the digital age, Lovelorn Kiwis may unknowingly engage in risky behaviour. 31 percent of people on dating apps in New Zealand have been targeted by a dating scam, and yet many may underestimate their own vulnerability, as generational perceptions often lead people to believe others are more at risk than themselves. This finding is part of the 2025 Online Dating Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report (NCSIR), examining consumers’ online behaviours when it comes to prospective partners, online dating, romantic interests, and loneliness.

The emotional vulnerability of online dating

A significant 18 percent of New Zealanders admit that feelings of loneliness lead them to take greater risks in online dating. Many engage with suspicious profiles or dismiss warning signs, hoping for a genuine connection. In fact, more than half of people on dating apps (54 percent) encounter suspicious profiles or messages weekly. The report shows 64 percent more dating scam attacks were blocked in New Zealand in 2024 than the year prior, with 21,808 attacks blocked on average each month.

Kiwis are attempting to minimise their risks: 87 percent took some safety measures before meeting someone in person, such as looking up potential matches online, having a video or phone call, or informing friends or family about their plans. Others go further by sharing their location with trusted contacts.

However, even these measures are not enough to counteract the rising tide of deception. The report found that 46 percent of people admit they wouldn’t know how to respond if their identity were stolen, pointing to a critical gap between awareness and preparedness.

Dating apps – A hotbed for deceptive practices

A quarter of people on dating apps admit to lying about their age, and 54 percent report encountering age-related deception from others. Nearly one in five people (19 percent) have had their photos stolen and misused on fake profiles, potentially exposing them to identity theft and emotional harm. Only 47 percent of people who currently use dating apps were able to correctly identify whether a profile photo was generated by AI despite 65 percent believing they could.

Generational perceptions add another layer to the issue. While 78 percent of younger people who use dating apps (44 and under) believe older generations (45+) are more susceptible to scams, 57 percent of older daters think the opposite, viewing younger daters as more at risk. These contrasting views reflect a need for broader education across all age groups, demonstrating that anyone, regardless of age, can be targeted by and fall victim to increasingly sophisticated scammers.

The ever-present threat of dating scams

Dating scams remain an ever-present threat, with 31 percent of people on dating apps targeted and 38 percent of those falling victim. Among victims of dating scams, the most common types are romance scams (53 percent), catfishing (38 percent), fake dating sites (37 percent), visa or immigration scams (30 percent), and sugar daddy/ sugar baby scams (26 percent). These figures highlight the creativity of fraudsters. For victims of dating scams, the fallout is harsh: 63 percent suffer financial losses, and 38 percent lose personal information.

Taking control of your online safety

Mark Gorrie, Managing Director APAC for Norton says that the average number of scam attempts per person last year in New Zealand was 7 – equating to a scam attempt every second.

“It’s important to take proactive steps, use available tools and stay informed about potential threats. Anyone, no matter their experience or background, can fall prey to sophisticated scammers. Dating scams have become increasingly advanced, making it more difficult to recognise deceit and navigate the online dating scene safely.”

Recognising a catfish

Gorrie also shared some of the top warning signs that someone you’re talking to on a dating app might be a catfish: they avoid video calls, they don’t have many followers or friends, they act over the top (rapidly escalating the relationship or planning a joint business venture), and they have a very small online presence.

The report also found the following:

28 percent of people said they would rather clean their closet than go on a first date, highlighting the mixed feelings and apprehension that come with modern dating.

50 percent of people who currently use dating apps believe that they’ve had a conversation with someone on a dating app that was written by AI.

38 percent of people who currently use dating app have reported a suspected scammer or catfish to an online dating platform.

49 percent of people believe that non-dating apps e.g. Facebook, Instagram, TikTok are more trustworthy spaces to form genuine connections.

Norton helps people leverage digital safety tools to navigate the online dating world safely with products like Norton™ Identity Advisor Plus, which offers reliable protection for your personal data, including Identity Restoration Support, Dark Web Monitoring, Social Media Monitoring, and Stolen Wallet Assist. In the event of identity theft, you can instantly call Norton support for help with cancelling or replacing your credit cards, bank cards, driver’s licence, and other personal information.

For access to full results of the 2025 Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report, please visit: https://newsroom.gendigital.com/norton-cyber-safety-report-2025

About the 2025 Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report

The study was conducted online within New Zealand by Dynata on behalf of Gen from 5 December to 31 December 2024 among 1,008 adults ages 18 and older. Data are weighted where necessary by age, gender, and region, to be nationally representative.

About Norton

Norton is a leader in Cyber Safety, and part of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Norton empowers millions of individuals and families with award-winning protection for their devices, online privacy, and identity. Norton products and services are certified by independent testing organisations including AV-TEST, AV-Comparatives, and SE Labs. Norton is a founding member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware.

