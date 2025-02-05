Air New Zealand Seasonal Service To Seoul Will Not Return For October 2025

Air New Zealand has announced that it will not be returning to Seoul for its previously scheduled seasonal flights from October 2025. The update is due to ongoing engine availability challenges across its fleet.

The airline’s final seasonal flight from Incheon (ICN) to Auckland (AKL) will take place on 29 March 2025, marking the conclusion of this route’s seasonal service.

Air New Zealand Chief Commercial Officer Jeremy O’Brien acknowledged the disappointment this may cause.

“We understand this will be disappointing for some customers, and we sincerely apologise for the impact. Due to the ongoing challenges with engine availability, we have reviewed our network to ensure we are set up to operate our schedule effectively and best deliver for our customers’ needs.”

The small number of customers affected by this change will be proactively contacted by Air New Zealand with rebooking options on alternative services, which include stop-overs and connections with the airline’s partner carriers. Customers may also choose to place their fare into credit or receive a full refund.

While non-stop flights to Seoul will no longer be available after 29 March 2025, Air New Zealand customers can still travel to South Korea with a stopover in one of the airline’s other Asian destinations, such as Singapore, Taipei, or Hong Kong, before connecting to Seoul with partner airlines.

“We remain committed to providing seamless travel experiences for our customers and will work closely with our partners to ensure connectivity to Seoul remains accessible. We would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding while we work through this change as well as our wider fleet constraint challenges.

“We are always reviewing demand and assessing our flying schedule. As aircraft and engines become available, we will review our network and make decisions based on customer demand.”

