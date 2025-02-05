Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lyttelton Port Company Cost Management Delivers Improved Interim Financial Result

Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 6:23 pm
Press Release: Lyttelton Port Company

Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) reported improved financial performance for the first half of the  financial year ending December 2024. This is despite reduced volumes and continued challenging  New Zealand economic conditions. The company will continue to focus on containing costs to  deliver the returns our shareholder expects.  

Key Numbers 

• Operating Revenue — $100.82m, up 8.3%  

• NPAT — $12.23m, up 51.4%  

• EBITDA — $31.04m, up 29.9% 

• Expenses — $69.78m, up 0.8% 

• Trade Volumes — down 3% 

LPC lifted its operating revenue by 8.3% for the six months to 31 December 2024.  

LPC reported operating revenue of $100.82 million, up $7.68 million for the interim period from last  year ($93.14 million). 

LPC chief executive Graeme Sumner said effective cost management and market-based pricing had  both contributed to this result. 

“We have managed to stabilise our financial position despite challenging market conditions," said  Graeme Sumner. 

There was a decline in trade volumes, container numbers, and bulk trade, including car imports  (down 20%) and coal exports (down 33%). 

“Containers fell to 218,319 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit), down three per cent on the same six month period last year,” said Mr Sumner.  

“This was primarily driven by a shortfall in exports and drop in transshipments,” Sumner added. 

LPC’s net profit after tax (NPAT) for the six months ended December 2024 was $12.23 million, 51.4%  up ($4.15 million) for the same period last year ($8.08 million).  

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The company’s EBITDA was $31.04 million, up $7.14 million (29.9%) from the same period last year  ($23.91 million) 

"While the result is a significant improvement on last year, it’s just the first step on the company’s  path to financial sustainability. Lyttelton Port does not generate sufficient returns on its capital base,  and we have been underperforming against our peers for at least the last decade. We have to get to 

PUBLIC 

the point where we can fund replacement capital and pay an acceptable dividend to our  shareholder." 

Expenses rose by just 0.8% to $69.78 million.  

“This result demonstrates we can deliver cost savings while meeting demand. This work will have to  continue in the second half of the year,” added Sumner.  

LPC is about to commence Stage 2A of the Te Awaparahi Bay Land Reclamation, a $50m construction  project reclaiming a seven-hectare site to enable the future development of a deep-water berth.  

“This is a critical infrastructure project that will protect Lyttelton Port Company and provide  certainty for the Canterbury and South Island economy,” said Graeme Sumner.  

“It also adds to the resilience of the Port in the event of another seismic event.”  

LPC paid a final dividend of $8.33 million in November 2024 to Christchurch City Holdings Limited  (CCHL), the 100% owner of LPC, the wholly owned investment arm of the Christchurch City Council.  This brought the total dividends paid for the 30 June 2024 year to $12.5 million. LPC paid a total  dividend of $10m in the previous financial year.  

"We acknowledge that there is still significant work to be done to deliver the accountable returns  our shareholders expect. Our focus will remain on continuous improvement in our cost structures,"  said Sumner.  

LPC comparisons to previous years: 

Containers 

Financial Year Half Year TEU
FY25 Jul to Dec 218,319
FY25 Jan to Jun TBC
FY25 Total TBC
   
Financial Year Half Year TEU
FY24 Jul to Dec 225,816
FY24 Jan to Jun 222,548
FY24 Total 448,364
   
Financial Year Half Year TEU
FY23 Jul to Dec 242,810
FY23 Jan to Jun 212,647
FY23 Total 455,457

TEU — twenty-foot equivalent unit (container)

PUBLIC 

BULK TRADE 

Category FY24 FY25 VAR Bulk Fuels 512,618 541,119 6% Cars 34,821 27,710 (20%) Coal 549,300 368,982 (33%) Dry Bulk 297,951 434,730 46% Logs 162,265 152,902 (6%) Other 61,668 50,205 (19%) Grand Total 1,618,623 1,575,648 (3%) 

Containers TEU 225,816 218,319 (3%) 

*Note Car Numbers below (above is tonnage) 

Cars 21,763 17,319 (20%) 

VAR — variance to the previous year 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Lyttelton Port Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 