Zespri RubyRed [TM] Kiwifruit Volume Set To Double This Season

More than three million trays, or 10,800 tonnes of Zespri RubyRed™ Kiwifruit will be available this season, with its berry-like taste available for the first time in a number of exciting new markets.

The RubyRed harvest will get underway in New Zealand in the coming weeks with a large increase in volume to Mainland China to more than one million trays, or 3,500 tonnes, and a further one million trays to Japan. It will also be available for the first time this season in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and the Pacific Islands.

CEO Jason Te Brake says it’s an exciting time for Zespri RubyRedTM Kiwifruit with volume doubling compared with last season which is great news for consumers who love its sweet berry taste, vibrant red flesh colour and the health benefits delivered by its high content of antioxidants.

“With harvest set to get underway in mid-February, Zespri RubyRedTM Kiwifruit will soon be available in most supermarkets and fruit and vegetables stores across Asia Pacific.

“There’ll be more RubyRed volume in our core markets of Mainland China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea and the popular fruit will also be back in New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia, as well as our exciting new markets.”

Zespri RubyRedTM Kiwifruit is the latest variety to come through Zespri’s world-leading kiwifruit breeding programme, in partnership with Plant & Food Research, with 2025 marking the fourth year of commercial production. It is naturally high in Vitamin C and contains anthocyanins that are naturally occurring pigments within the fruit giving the fruit its red colour.

Mr Te Brake says Zespri RubyRedTM Kiwifruit has been a popular addition with the variety complementing Zespri’s Green and SunGold Kiwifruit and helping to attract new and younger consumers to the kiwifruit category.

“We’re seeing strong demand for Zespri RubyRedTM which is unique as it’s more seasonal than Green and SunGold. It’s the first variety to arrive in market from New Zealand each season and only available for up to eight weeks once it hits supermarket and fruit and vegetable store shelves.

“It’s fantastic to see volumes ramping up and we continue to build our knowledge on the variety. The increasing volumes also give us the opportunity to grow demand further and maximise the value we can return for our growers.”

