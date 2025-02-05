Great Journeys New Zealand Brings The ‘WOW’ Factor With VIP Packages

Tickets are now on sale for the 2025 WOW VIP Train Experience departing from either Christchurch or Auckland.

Great Journeys New Zealand, in partnership with World of WearableArt®, offers a VIP experience like no other, featuring scenic views, local cuisine, and onboard entertainment as guests travel to the WOW® Show in Wellington.

The two-night WOW Train package includes accommodation in Wellington, Gold tickets to the 2025 WOW® Show and a return flight. During the scenic train journey guests are treated to seeing a small selection of wearable art creations up close, accompanied by insightful commentary about the garments. Each passenger also receives a special WOW® goodie bag and an exclusive WOW-inspired menu.

In 2024 the WOW Trains were a sell-out. There is already plenty of interest in the 2025 experience and strong sales are anticipated once again.

Great Journeys New Zealand is extending the WOW Train service to the South Island again for 2025. The journey to Wellington incorporates the Coastal Pacific train and Interislander ferry, where guests on board the 26 September service will be hosted along with fellow WOW Train passengers.

General Manager Great Journeys New Zealand and Commuter Tracey Goodall is excited to reintroduce the WOW® packages.

“As a partner of World of WearableArt®, we proudly support this unique event and are excited to help make the experience memorable for our guests,” Tracey says.

The 2024 WOW Show, held over three weeks in September and October, attracted an audience of over 60,000 people.

One passenger said: “It was well worth taking the WOW Train. Lots of amazing scenery, incredible WOW garments, fabulous goodie bag. Bucket list trip and would do it again!”

WellingtonNZ General Manager of Events and Experience Heidi Morton says WOW® is a highlight on the Wellington major events calendar.

“You always know when the WOW® season is in full swing – there’s a certain vibrancy in the city that comes as a result of so many people coming to Wellington to see the shows. WOW® not only has a huge economic impact on the city, it is also at the forefront of cementing Wellington’s reputation as a creative, thriving capital capable of putting on world class events.”

Last year’s show contributed more than $30 million to the Wellington region, with 60 per cent of ticket holders visiting Wellington to see the show.

“That is a phenomenal outcome and underlines the value to Wellington in hosting major events.”

The WOW Train VIP Experience packages departing Auckland and Christchurch are now available to customers and agents to book via the Great Journeys New Zealand Travel Centre. Limited seats are available. The packages can be customised to add extra accommodation and inclusions.

