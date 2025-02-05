Auckland Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

It will be a dream come true for a lucky Lotto player from Auckland after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Invercargill will also be celebrating after winning $800,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Elles Road in Invercargill.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

