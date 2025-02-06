OutSystems Releases Mentor AI Tool

Following a successful Early Access Program, the addition of Mentor to the OutSystems platform helps enterprise development teams capitalize on the Generative Software Cycle

OutSystems, a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, today announced the general availability (GA) of Mentor on OutSystems Developer Cloud (ODC). Mentor, a first-of-its-kind AI digital worker, positions OutSystems as a leader in AI-powered low-code by generating an application from a simple prompt or requirements document and automating the software development lifecycle (SDLC), including iteration and validation of existing applications. Following the announcement of Mentor on ODC in October 2024 at ONE, select OutSystems customers and partners participated in its Early Access Program, reporting significant time savings, accelerated business alignment, and reduction in the time to develop new digital experiences.

“OutSystems Mentor and AI Agent Builder give us the productivity that pure GenAI tools promise while also addressing governance concerns and avoiding the vulnerabilities they may introduce,” said Elton Escaleira, Product & Service Manager, Bosch.

The GA launch of Mentor comes at a time when there's a widespread increase in the adoption of AI in software development. Mentor positions OutSystems at the forefront of this trend by integrating AI into the entire SDLC. Its unique agentic AI architecture orchestrates over ten distinct agents, collaborating and iterating across various components of application development to produce fully compliant, high-quality applications from natural language inputs or product requirement documents. Mentor frees up teams to focus on high-impact work, reducing development time and enabling faster responses to market demands.

“Mentor reimagines the software development lifecycle, bringing AI and low-code together to not only speed development, but also enhance the quality, explainability, and governability of software solutions,” said Paulo Rosado, CEO & Founder of OutSystems. “Strong results from our Early Access Program underscore the value that Mentor delivers—it is the safest and fastest way for organizations to build the next generation of enterprise applications.”

Use cases and results from early adopters of Mentor, such as Thermo Fisher and KPMG, include:

Rapid App Generation with Minimal Effort

A biotechnology company used Mentor to generate a functional prototype of an employee management application with 15 screens in just 20 minutes. This drastically reduced the time needed for initial prototyping, which would typically take a skilled developer several days, enabling faster alignment on business requirements.

Prototyping Success Rates

An IT team from a biotechnology company also used Mentor to create a “Product Compare” application based on uploaded documentation, achieving 60-70% of the required functionality within minutes. Although workflows and UI refinements were needed, this saved significant time on Create, Read, Update, and Delete (CRUD) operations and initial application setup, allowing developers to focus on refining key business-specific features.

Streamlining Workflow for Routine Tasks

Life science company Thermo Fisher tested Mentor on multiple projects, including a learning platform. The tool automated routine CRUD generation and created foundational components, eliminating repetitive manual work and enabling developers to concentrate on implementing advanced business logic.

Achieving Quantifiable Value in Documentation Parsing

Professional services network KPMG reported that Mentor successfully parsed user stories and technical PDFs to auto-generate application components, saving up to 40-50% of the time typically required for manual entity and screen creation. This efficiency allowed teams to focus on strategic aspects of application design and performance optimization.

“OutSystems Mentor has the potential to revolutionize generative AI development by simplifying complex processes, ensuring robust governance, and enabling seamless integration with enterprise systems,” said Arnal Dayaratna, research vice president, Software Development at IDC. “By providing an opinionated development stack, standardized workflows, and natural language–driven features, Mentor empowers developers to focus on innovation and scalability. This technology bridges the gap between advanced AI capabilities and enterprise needs that sets a new standard for general-purpose, AI-driven application development technologies for the enterprise*.”

About OutSystems

OutSystems is a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, empowering IT leaders with a better way to build the software that matters most. The OutSystems platform helps companies develop, deploy, and maintain mission-critical applications by unifying and automating the entire software lifecycle. With OutSystems, organizations leverage GenAI to deliver software instantaneously, adapt faster to changing requirements, and reduce technical debt by building on a future-proof platform. Helping customers achieve their business goals by addressing key strategic initiatives, OutSystems delivers software up to 10x faster than traditional development. Recognized as a leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world, global brands trust OutSystems to tackle their impossible projects and turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward. Founded in 2001, the company’s network spans more than 800,000 community members, over 500 partners, and active customers in 75+ countries across 21 industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

