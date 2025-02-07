Simplicity Living To Start 264 Home Build-To-Rent Development In Morningside

Simplicity Living has received resource consent to build 264 homes for long-term rent in Morningside, Auckland, and will begin construction in the middle of this year.

At its peak, the $175 million project will employ over 400 people on and off-site and is scheduled to be completed by mid-2027.

Simplicity Living Morningside Drive (Image/Supplied)

The development is 150m from the Morningside train station, and will feature a rooftop resident work-from-home space, approximately 1,500 native trees and plants in extensive landscaped grounds, and a resident pavilion lounge and cafe.

There will be comprehensive car and bike parks with electric charging units.

Simplicity Living Morningside Drive (Image/Supplied)

The development will be built to a minimum Homestar 7 standard, with a 150-year design life. It will have solar panels, rainwater harvesting and a focus on minimising construction waste.

The project is in addition to Simplicity Living’s 297-home Te Reiputa development in Mount Wellington, which is on track for completion in May 2026, and its 330-home Waiatarua development in Remuera, scheduled to open in January 2027.

Simplicity Living has already completed three developments in Pt England, Onehunga and Mt Albert, with a combined 210 homes fully rented. Once construction begins at Morningside, it will have another 891 homes in construction.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’re on a mission to provide thousands of quality homes, across New Zealand, for long-term renting at more affordable prices,” said Shane Brealey, Managing Director of Simplicity Living.

“Our unique combination of vertically integrated planning, construction, finance, ownership and management allows us to build better, faster and at lower cost.”

“And being funded via Simplicity KiwiSaver and Investment Funds means we can build through the economic cycle, employing quality tradespeople over the long term,” he said.

Simplicity Living is 100% owned by funds managed by Simplicity, a default KiwiSaver and Investment Fund manager.

© Scoop Media

