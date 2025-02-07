Strong And Steady: Generate Delivers Another Strong Quarterly KiwiSaver Result

Generate has once again ranked among the top KiwiSaver providers in the latest Morningstar survey, reinforcing its position as a leader in long-term investment performance.

Generate has once again delivered very strong 10-year returns*.

The Generate Moderate Fund ranked 1st out of 12 funds for 10-year returns to 31 December 2024 – with a 5.9% annualised return. It’s been in 1st place every quarter it's been eligible since June 2023. This is more than a full percentage point higher than the category average of 4.7%.

In addition to the 10-year results, Generate performed very well in both the short and medium term, Morningstar noted in the report: “Generate is putting up strong numbers across many time periods.”

Some notable results include 1st place across all time-periods analysed (1-year, 3-year, 5-year and 10-year returns) for its Moderate fund, and 1st place for 1-year and 3-year returns for its Focused Growth fund.

CEO Henry Tongue stated, “We’re proud to deliver strong results for our members, proving that our approach to investing continues to provide long-term value for our members. As the latest Morningstar KiwiSaver Survey* says, it’s ‘most appropriate to evaluate performance of a KiwiSaver scheme by studying its long-term returns’.

A small increase in returns per annum can make a big difference on your KiwiSaver balance over time.”

The KiwiSaver investment journey is 47 years from age 18 to 65 while eligible for Government and employer contributions. It can be much longer as many people start their kids early to save for a first home and many members use it well into retirement.

As the cost of living rises, so does Kiwis’ need for additional income (on top of NZ Super) to see them through to the projected age of 90. Research** shows 94% of Kiwis are concerned about their finances, with one in five retirees having less than a year's worth of savings to maintain their current lifestyle.

That’s why a healthy KiwiSaver nest egg is critical and why Generate is so proud of its consistent long-term results, which are a testament to their highly experienced, dedicated investment team.

These latest results are further proof that Generate is committed to maximising Kiwis’ potential investment returns and delivering better financial outcomes for New Zealanders at retirement.

Notes:

*Source: Morningstar KiwiSaver Survey December Quarter End 2024. The Generate Moderate Fund ranked 1st out of 12 NZ Multi Sector Moderate Category Funds, The Generate Focused Growth Fund returns ranked 3rd out of 7 NZ Multi Sector Aggressive Category Funds, and the Generate Growth Fund ranked 3rd out of 12 NZ Multi Sector Growth Category Funds, all for a period of 10 years as of 31/12/2024.

The Generate Moderate Fund ranked 1st out of 12 NZ Multi Sector Moderate Category Funds, for the periods of 1 year, 3 years, 5 years and 10 years as of 31/12/2024,

The Generate Focused Growth Fund ranked 1st out of 7 NZ Multi Sector Aggressive Category Funds for a period of 1 year and 3 years as of 31/12/2024.

** Financial Services Council Money & You Survey, September 4 2024

© 2025 Morningstar All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its affiliates or content providers; (2) may not be copied, adapted or distributed; (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely; and (4) does not constitute advice of any kind, whether investment, tax, legal or otherwise and 5) has been prepared for New Zealand wholesale clients of Morningstar Research Ltd, subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc and is not intended for New Zealand retail clients. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages arising from the use and distribution of this information.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment involves risks and returns can be positive or negative.

