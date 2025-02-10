Ingram Micro To Distribute Avast Small Business Solutions In New Zealand

Auckland, 10 February 2025

Avast, a leader in digital security and privacy and part of Gen™, has announced that Avast Small Business Solutions will now be available in New Zealand through local distributor Ingram Micro New Zealand. This increases the range of cybersecurity solutions available to small businesses in the market.

Ingram Micro has been the local distributor for Norton, another consumer brand of Gen, in this market for more than 20 years. It will launch Avast Essential Business Security, Avast Premium Business Security and Avast Ultimate Business Security next quarter, giving New Zealand resellers access to a greater portfolio of robust cybersecurity solutions.

Mark Gorrie, Managing Director Gen APAC says that the collaboration with Ingram Micro New Zealand is a testament to Gen’s commitment to Powering Digital Freedom for people and businesses across the world.

“Our joint expertise and support will provide Kiwi resellers with the tools they need to enable their small business customers to thrive in an increasingly complex digital landscape. We have a long history of working successfully together and are confident that Ingram Micro is the right company to support our strategic growth in the region,” says Mark. “We’ll have a full programme of education, training, events and roadshows to ensure that resellers and retailers are able to confidently offer Avast Small Business Solutions to their customers."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Gorrie continues, “Avast Business customers in New Zealand will benefit from the combined technical capabilities of the full Gen family of brands including Avast, Norton, AVG and Avira as well as our extensive threat intelligence network of 500 million users of Gen technology. This significant global and local footprint helps keep our small business customers one step ahead of emerging threats.”

Avast Business has a range of affordable and award-winning cybersecurity solutions for small and growing businesses. Organisations can easily manage their devices through an easy-to-use centralised dashboard ensuring software, data and devices are protected.

Avast Business product features include:

Single management dashboard

Multi-Tenant support

Device and policy management

Import/export of policies

Comprehensive reporting

Alerts and notifications

Master agent

Real-time commands

Network discovery with remote deployment

Business API gateway

Customers can add additional solutions such as:

Avast Business Patch management

Avast Business Premium remote control

Avast Business Cloud backup

“Making Avast Business products available through Ingram Micro New Zealand aligns with our dedication to supporting the security needs of small businesses in New Zealand,” says Leon De Suza, Managing Director at Ingram Micro New Zealand. "This collaboration bolsters our cybersecurity offerings and will help deliver even more comprehensive solutions to our valued reseller partners and their customers.”

About Avast

Avast is a leader in digital security and privacy, and part of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Avast protects hundreds of millions of users from online threats, for Mobile, PC or Mac and is top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Avast is a member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware, No More Ransom and Internet Watch Foundation. Learn more at Avast.com. Visit: www.avast.com.

For more information about the availability of Avast Business products through Ingram Micro New Zealand, please contact Lloyd Huysmans at Lloyd.Huysmans@ingrammicro.com.

