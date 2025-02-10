Cosmopolitan Australia Magazine Returns To Aotearoa Empowering Women To Own Their Story

Following a hiatus of almost six years, the iconic Cosmopolitan Australia magazine is set to return to the New Zealand market this month, led by Australian publisher Katarina Kroslakova’s publishing house KK Press in collaboration with Hearst Magazines International.

With a mission of embracing, celebrating, and empowering women from both sides of the ditch, Cosmopolitan Australia has already invigorated the women's lifestyle publication landscape in Australia and is set to do the same in New Zealand.

“Cosmopolitan Australia’s vision is clear: to uplift, empower, and champion women while having an absolute blast doing it. We're dedicated to delivering thought-provoking, insightful journalism and entertainment that resonates with young women acrossNew Zealand and Australia”, says Kroslakova. “Cosmo remains as essential and vibrant today as it was under Helen Gurley Brown's pioneering vision in 1965. Helen was the original influencer, ahead of her time, who understood that young women yearned for more from life, advocating for their right to live unapologetically and own their choices, including the bold ones about sex and relationships. Cosmopolitan Australia captures that same energy, speaking directly to every facet of a young woman’s life today - from embracing love to navigating career paths and personal identities. We’re here to empower, entertain, and be a companion through it all. Cosmo isn’t just a magazine; it’s the voice that cheers you on to live your most authentic life, owning conversations about all the fierce, fun aspects of being a woman today."

The bi-monthly magazine will hit Kiwi newsstands on Monday 24 February, bringing with it a vibrant blend of engaging content spanning style, beauty, technology, relationships, entertainment, and career and financial advice. Cosmopolitan Australia encourages readers to own their story as they embrace their individuality, pursue their passions, and navigate life with confidence and flair.

New Zealanders are also front and centre of the launch issue, with editorial content highlighting:

Kiwi beauty brands to know: showcasingAotearoa’s thriving local beauty industry, including Emma Lewisham, Curionoir, Aleph, and more.

Profile on Designer and Creative Director, Wynn Crawshaw

Spotlight on Queenstown: a curated travel guide to one of the country’s best-loved destinations.

Having relaunched Cosmopolitan Australia in August 2024, Kroslakova acknowledges the challenges facing the New Zealand media sector.

“Cosmopolitan Australia has long established ties with New Zealand and is a brand that elicits a strong connection with its readers. The relaunch comes at a significant time for the local media landscape and we’re confident Kiwi women will welcome the return of this much-missed confidante, just like their Australian counterparts.”

Recent reporting indicates continued consumer interest from New Zealanders in both women’s and lifestyle magazines, with a number showing growth between June 2023 and June 2024[1], across both print and digital offerings. With a clear strategy to engage with audiences in both print and digital formats, Cosmopolitan Australia will publish six print issues annually with digital assets utilising online and social media to provide a comprehensive, omni channel brand experience.

“While embracing digital and social media, print also offers a unique and complementary opportunity for long-form storytelling, providing in-depth exploration, escapism and a tactile experience, which is particularly appealing to Gen Z and young millennial readers who are seeking a break from constant connectivity,” Kroslakova explains.

“The relaunch of Cosmopolitan Australia in New Zealand marks an exciting next step for this iconic brand, while reinforcing our commitment to delivering culturally relevant content to audiences around the globe,” said Kim St. Clair Bodden, senior vice president of editorial and brand director of Hearst Magazines International.“We are delighted to partner with KK Press as we reconnect and engage with millions of authentic and bold young women in New Zealand and Australia.”

Following the successful launch of T Magazine: New York Times Style Magazine in Australia and bespoke publications for esteemed brands like Maserati and Winning, Kroslakova’s visionary approach is primed to invigorate and redefine the landscape of women’s lifestyle publications not only in Australia but also New Zealand.

Get ready to tune in:

Instagram: @CosmopolitanAus

TikTok: @CosmopolitanAus

Facebook: @CosmopolitanAus



