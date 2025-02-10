Forging International Partnerships In Energy

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) recently hosted a delegation responsible for India's electricity market to find a more sustainable energy future, together.

The delegation of commissioners, responsible for regulatory bodies in 26 regions across India, and New Zealand energy sector leaders explored key challenges, opportunities, and areas for potential collaboration in energy transition.

BEC Executive Director Tina Schirr says although New Zealand and India are vastly different in size, we share many of the same energy challenges.

"The conversation reinforced that energy transition is not just a technical challenge - it’s an economic and social one too. Growth and sustainability must go hand in hand, and international cooperation is critical in achieving this balance.

"India has experienced significant economic growth since the turn of the century. There is real opportunity for us to work closer together - particularly in workforce development.

"India produces more than one million engineering graduates each year, with deep expertise across energy-related fields. New Zealand will need a skilled workforce to meet its decarbonisation goals.

"India has the expertise and the capacity. Closer collaboration on workforce solutions could be a win-win for both countries.

"BEC remains committed to fostering international partnerships to support a secure, sustainable, and equitable energy future."

