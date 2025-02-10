30% Of Central Otago's Vineyard Area Is Now Certified Organic, The Highest Proportion In Aotearoa New Zealand

Quartz Reef Vineyard / Supplied: COWA

Central Otago's organic wine movement, spearheaded by Central Otago Winegrowers Association (COWA), has reached a remarkable milestone: 30% of the region's vineyard area is now certified organic, the highest proportion in Aotearoa New Zealand. This achievement stems from over a decade of dedication and collaboration, beginning with COWA’s 2009 goal to certify 20% of vineyard area by 2020, a target they surpassed by reaching 23%.

To chart the next chapter of its organic journey, COWA partnered with Lincoln University for a comprehensive study on achieving 50% of planted area under organic certification by 2030. While challenges like conversion costs and financial support remain, the study highlighted Central Otago’s vibrant peer network, innovative spirit, and growing international market appeal as cornerstones of future success. By adopting practical, phased strategies and focusing on targeted research, the region is well-positioned to solidify its reputation as a global leader in organic, biodynamic and regenerative viticulture.

The study also underscored Central Otago’s role as a trailblazer in sustainable practices, with consumer influence identified as a powerful driver for future growth. While global demand for organic wine is steadily rising, the findings revealed a valuable opportunity to educate consumers about the environmental impact of their choices, encouraging a deeper appreciation for environmentally conscious farming principles.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Every sip of wine tells the story of the land it comes from. Every purchase – whether it’s a glass, bottle, or case – directly impacts a vineyard somewhere,” says Rosie Menzies, winemaker at Carrick, one of Central Otago’s pioneering organic producers. “We’d love to see consumers and wine professionals embrace land stewardship in their choices and reviews. It’s a fresh perspective on wine that could truly make a difference, reshaping how people value the connection between wine and the land.”

COWA General Manager Carolyn Murray shares her pride in the region’s achievement: “Central Otago has earned its international reputation for consistently delivering beyond what you’d expect from a region of our size. Reaching 30% organic certification of our vineyard area is a true testament to the passion and dedication of our growers. We’re privileged to work on some of the most extraordinary land in the world, and we hope wine lovers, commentators, and trade professionals will keep this care and commitment in mind with every drop that they enjoy.”

© Scoop Media

