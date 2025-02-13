Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retail Costs Increase While Sales Remain Flat

Thursday, 13 February 2025, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

Flat retail sales in January are not helping retailers facing ever-increasing costs, Retail NZ says.

New Stats NZ electronic card transaction data for January 2025 shows that total retail sales were down 0.5% compared to January 2024.

This continues trends the retail sector saw through 2024, Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

“While retailers saw some benefit from the customary Christmas rush and the Boxing Day sales, consumers are continuing to be careful with their spending,” Ms Young says.

“Retail NZ members are telling us that their profitability continues to be eroded by big increases in business costs, particularly rates and insurance. Today’s data shows that price increases as a result of inflation and the post-Covid surge in population are not translating into higher incomes for retailers.

“We look forward to seeing a further cut in interest rates following next week’s OCR announcement, as well as outcomes from the Government’s new focus on economic growth, to give consumers more confidence to spend.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Retail NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 