Nelson Tasman Monopoly Edition Launch Event Friday 14th February

The Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce proudly announces the launch of an official Nelson Tasman Monopoly edition, celebrating the region's most iconic locations and a wide range of businesses. A launch event is being held at the at the Top of Trafalgar Street from 12pm – 2pm on Friday 14th February. It will feature a giant board game, activities and give aways, plus the opportunity to meet Mr Monopoly himself.

This unique adaptation of the world-famous board game showcases the best of the Nelson Tasman region, from the golden sands of Kaiteriteri Recreation Reserve to the Centre of New Zealand, allowing players to "own" pieces of our remarkable region.

"This is more than just a board game – it's a celebration of our region's identity and a creative way to promote local businesses," says Ali Boswijk Chief Executive of the Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce. "Every square on the board tells a story about what makes our region special making it an ideal game for locals and a great souvenir for visitors”

The game features local landmarks and businesses that represent the diverse economic and landscape of Nelson Tasman. Players can invest in properties ranging from luxury lodges to an Aquaculture Park.

Traditional Monopoly elements have been given a local twist:

Game tokens feature local icons including Split Apple Rock, a Mako Shark and G.I.Ant (after our local sports teams the Tasman Mako and Nelson Giants)

Community Chest cards highlight regional events and festivals

Chance cards incorporate local activities and businesses

Railway stations are replaced by key transport hubs including Nelson Airport and Port Nelson, and Utilities are replaced by key local industries such as Horticulture, Blue Economy, Innovation and the Visitor Economy.

The Nelson Tasman Monopoly is available for purchase direct from the Chamber of Commerce website (commerce.org.nz/games) as well as from Paper Plus in Nelson and Richmond and Pic’s Peanut Butter World in Stoke. Proceeds from the game will support the Chamber's initiatives to provide mentoring and support for businesses in the region.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

