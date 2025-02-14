Strengthening Cyber Defences In APAC: How Gigamon’s Partners Are Leading The Charge

Deep observability drives security innovation in an evolving hybrid cloud landscape

As businesses across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region accelerate their digital transformation, the need for enhanced cybersecurity and network visibility has never been greater. With organisations increasingly adopting hybrid and multi-cloud environments, security teams face a growing challenge—how to eliminate blind spots and detect threats before they cause damage.

At the forefront of addressing these challenges are Gigamon’s Catalyst Partner Program Award winners in APAC, whose dedication to deep observability is reshaping how enterprises protect their digital infrastructure. These industry leaders are helping businesses gain real-time network intelligence, optimise security tools, and enhance threat detection capabilities.

Recognizing APAC’s Cybersecurity Champions

This year, Prescient Solutions was named APAC Partner of the Year for its commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions powered by Gigamon’s Deep Observability Pipeline. Prescient Solutions has been instrumental in enabling enterprises to integrate network detection and response (NDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) tools for a more proactive security approach.

“Acknowledging the hard work of our team and the trust of our clients, this award reflects our shared success,” said Nicholas Kirby, Managing Director at Prescient Solutions. “Gigamon offers unprecedented visibility, allowing organisations to enhance their cybersecurity posture across on-premises and cloud environments.”

Also receiving top honours is M. Tech Products Pte Ltd, named APAC Distributor of the Year for its critical role in expanding Gigamon’s reach in Singapore and Southeast Asia. As hybrid cloud adoption rises, M. Tech has helped organisations implement security strategies that reduce risk, improve incident response times, and strengthen regulatory compliance.

“Today’s cybersecurity landscape demands greater visibility,” said Foo Fang Yong, Executive Director at M. Tech Products Pte Ltd. “We are proud to partner with Gigamon to deliver the deep observability solutions that businesses need to stay ahead of modern threats.”

Why Deep Observability is the Key to Securing APAC’s Hybrid Cloud Future

As cyber threats become more sophisticated, APAC organisations must go beyond traditional security measures. Legacy tools often struggle to provide complete visibility across distributed environments, leading to security gaps that adversaries can exploit.

Deep observability solves this challenge by enabling security teams to:

Detect hidden threats in encrypted traffic without compromising performance

without compromising performance Optimise existing security tools by reducing unnecessary data loads

by reducing unnecessary data loads Gain full network visibility across on-premises, cloud, and multi-cloud infrastructures

across on-premises, cloud, and multi-cloud infrastructures Ensure compliance with data security regulations in an evolving threat landscape

Gigamon and its APAC partners are playing a pivotal role in helping businesses transition to a security-first approach in hybrid cloud environments. By delivering real-time network intelligence and improving threat detection, these partners empower enterprises to safeguard their digital assets and ensure business continuity.

With cyber risks escalating and regulatory requirements tightening, deep observability is becoming a must-have for enterprises looking to future-proof their security strategies. Thanks to Gigamon’s growing partner ecosystem, more organisations across APAC can now access the visibility and intelligence needed to protect their networks in 2025 and beyond.

