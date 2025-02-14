Fabletics Elevates Supply Chain Planning With Blue Yonder

Active lifestyle brand to evolve its end to-end planning, allocation and replenishment capabilities with Blue Yonder, supported by Plantensive

Fabletics, the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active and lifestyle wear brand, announces a collaboration with and the selection of Blue Yonder’s SaaS-based Supply Chain Planning solutions, including demand planning, allocation & replenishment, merchandise financial planning, and size scaling, to further expand its global footprint. The transformation will be supported by Plantensive, a Blue Yonder partner.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Once the Blue Yonder solutions are implemented, Fabletics will:

Own a best-in-class and agile planning toolset that can grow with the business and offer flexibility.

Utilize varying datasets and algorithms for inventory recommendations across each of its brands.

Transform its business processes across its direct-to-consumer e-commerce, retail, and dropship and wholesale channels, resulting in improved inventory turns and reduction leading to higher revenue.

Positively impact sustainability thanks to better planning processes that allow inventory to be in the right location to sell, leading to less waste and further benefiting the company’s CarbonNeutral® certification.

With Blue Yonder’s Supply Chain Planning solutions, Fabletics can harness the power of demand planning and forecasting to improve sustainability and meet increasing customer expectations. Fabletics can achieve higher planner productivity, better inventory management, and gain an improved understanding of demand drivers and customer behavior. With allocation, Fabletics will receive recommendations for the right merchandise distribution down to size so it can optimize inventory, reduce waste and avoid unnecessary markdowns. With merchandise financial planning, Fabletics can tie enterprise-wide strategic plans to the execution of shared goals, establishing consumer-centric, omni-channel financial guidelines to manage inventory profitability and productivity. And with size scaling, Fabletics will be able to conduct low-level, detailed analysis at appropriate intervals to get the right sizes to each location while decreasing excess, fringe-sized assortments.

“We are thrilled to partner with Blue Yonder to drive the strategy and execution of Fabletics' digital transformation journey. As a strategic partner, Plantensive is committed to delivering end-to-end planning, allocation, and replenishment solutions that will not only enhance Fabletics' internal operations but also elevate their customer experience,” said Derek Cesarz, managing partner, Plantensive. “We are excited to be part of their growth story and look forward to a successful collaboration.”

“Retailers today find it increasingly challenging to manage demand planning, allocation, replenishment, and forecasting due to supply chain disruptions such as labor shortages and rising inflation. Fabletics is taking the first step in transforming their business to better meet the needs of their consumers and internal teams to expand globally and support their manufacturing process as a result. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of their transformation along with our partner Plantensive and look forward to working with Fabletics further as they continue to evolve as a global brand,” said Vince Beacom, president, Global Retail, Blue Yonder.

Additional Resources:

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. Fabletics can also be shopped in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Mexico (2025), and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 100 locations.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

About Plantensive, A MorganFranklin Company

Plantensive, a MorganFranklin company, is a supply chain and retail planning solutions provider to many of the Fortune 500 and mid-market companies across the consumer packaged goods, distribution, manufacturing and retail industries. Plantensive provides end-to-end supply chain solutions and proven tools to accelerate value by building, implementing and optimizing dynamic, reliable supply chain solutions aligned with business strategies. For more information visit: plantensive.com

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformation. Retailers, manufacturers and logistics service providers worldwide rely on Blue Yonder to optimize and accelerate their supply chain from planning through fulfillment, delivery, and returns. Blue Yonder’s AI-driven supply chain platform and multi-enterprise, multi-tier network enable more accurate forecasting and dynamic management of capacity, inventory and transport. Blue Yonder helps businesses navigate modern supply chain complexity and volatility with more resilient, sustainable supply chains to delight customers, scale profitably, and run flawlessly. blueyonder.com

© Scoop Media

