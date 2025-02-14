Maintaining Bay Of Plenty Growth For Future Generations – Rangiuru Business Park Achieves Major Milestone

Construction of the motorway interchange connecting Bay of Plenty’s Rangiuru Business Park – the site of future jobs and continued economic prosperity in the Bay of Plenty – is now completed.

Minister for Regional Development, the Hon Shane Jones, joined elected representatives, local leaders and iwi to celebrate a key milestone in the project funded by Quayside Holdings with support from the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund.

Quayside Holdings Chief Executive Lyndon Settle says the event marked a key stage in a 20-year project driven by a shared vision to maintain the Bay of Plenty’s reputation as a great place to live and do business.

“From purchasing rural land in 2004 we now have 148 ha of industrial park ready for business, with 70% of the first stage under contract. The foresight and close cooperation of local leaders means the vision of an industrial development that supports a liveable local and regional community is now a reality,” says Mr Settle.

“Despite the Global Financial Crisis, Environment Court delays and rising construction and financing costs, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Quayside persevered, with $18m of Provincial Growth Funding the stimulus for earthworks commencing in 2021.”

“Four years later, close collaboration between seven lead contractors has created jobs for up to 200 workers during construction, with each additional stage of construction expected to deliver between $16m and $55m of economic benefit to the Western Bay of Plenty District.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The businesses that operate at the Rangiuru Business Park are expected to create up to 4000 jobs within an easy drive of land designated for new homes.

Regional Council Chair Doug Leeder says the Bay of Plenty Regional Council has been a key supporter of the Rangiuru Business Park over the past two decades, working with its investment arm Quayside Holdings and central government to provide low-cost financing for the project.

“It is a privilege to be here today to celebrate another significant milestone in the Bay of Plenty’s growth journey with the Rangiuru Business Park. From its origins in the SmartGrowth strategy of 2004, Rangiuru is a cornerstone project for our region’s development.

“A collective effort has brought us to this moment, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved for their dedication and support to ensure the Bay of Plenty remains a vital part of New Zealand’s growth story.”

Western Bay of Plenty District Council Mayor James Denyer says the sub-region will not only benefit from jobs created at Rangiuru Business Park, but the development will support horticulture, manufacturing, warehousing and logistics in the area.

“The jobs the park creates will also be a catalyst for future housing development, whether in Te Puke or the major proposed developments of Te Tumu or Te Kāinga just adjacent to us here,” says Mr Denyer.

© Scoop Media

