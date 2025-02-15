Two Lotto Players Win $500,000

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Wellington will be living the dream after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Miramar in Wellington and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, two lucky Strike players will also be celebrating after each winning $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Fresh N Save Pukekohe in Pukekohe and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

