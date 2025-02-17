Meat The Need Partners With Freshpork New Zealand To Expand Donation Opportunities For Farmers

New Zealand, 17 February 2025

Meat the Need, New Zealand’s farmer-led charity dedicated to addressing food insecurity, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Freshpork New Zealand, the country’s leading pork processor and wholesaler. This collaboration will enable Freshpork’s farm suppliers to donate quality, locally-produced pork, ensuring more Kiwi families in need can access nutritious meals.

Freshpork NZ Ltd, established in 1985, has long been a pillar in New Zealand’s food production industry. Supplying approximately one-third of the country’s domestic pork, the company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to supporting communities.

“At Freshpork, we have always had close links to our communities and have supported local foodbanks with over 170,000 pork meals since 2020,” said Julian Anderson of Freshpork NZ. “We are looking forward to partnering with Meat the Need to continue supporting our current foodbank partners but expand the offering further so our farmer suppliers will also have the ability to donate quality New Zealand-produced pork to those around Aotearoa who are most in need.”

The partnership aligns seamlessly with Meat the Need’s mission to bridge the gap between food producers and those experiencing food insecurity. Through this collaboration, Freshpork’s pig farmers will have an accessible and efficient way to donate pork, directly contributing to the wellbeing of communities across the country.

Zellara Holden, General Manager of Meat the Need, said partnering with Freshpork NZ would have a big impact for those who are unable to afford good nutritious protein. “This is a fantastic opportunity to bring more farmers on board and increase the variety of protein options available to families in need. Freshpork New Zealand’s commitment to supporting their communities mirrors our own values, and we are excited to work together to make a meaningful difference.”

With the partnership officially underway, Meat the Need and Freshpork New Zealand are calling on farmers to get involved and help make a tangible impact on the lives of fellow Kiwis. Donations through this program will go directly to foodbanks and community organisations, ensuring families have access to high-quality New Zealand-produced pork.

About Meat the Need: Meat the Need is a farmer-founded charity that provides an innovative solution to food insecurity in New Zealand. By facilitating donations of high-quality meat and other proteins, Meat the Need connects farmers with foodbanks, helping to feed families in need while showcasing the generosity of the agricultural community.

About Fresh Pork New Zealand: Freshpork NZ Ltd, established in 1985, is the country’s leading pork processor and wholesaler. Proudly 100% New Zealand-owned, the family business supplies approximately one-third of the domestic pork market and has a long-standing commitment to supporting local communities through food donations and partnerships.

