Christchurch Airport Leads The Way With New Zealand’s First Electric Fire Truck

Christchurch Airport has taken another significant step in its commitment to operational excellence and sustainability, taking possession of New Zealand’s first electric fire truck today. The Rosenbauer RT (Revolutionary Technology) is also the first electric fire truck at any airport in the Southern Hemisphere, reinforcing the airport’s leadership in sustainable airport practices.

The arrival of the new vehicle is part of the airport’s broader fleet transition programme. With the corporate fleet already 100% electric, the airport is now transitioning its emergency response vehicles as part of its commitment to a zero-emission fleet by 2035.

Justin Watson, Christchurch Airport’s Chief Executive, says the addition of the Rosenbauer RT reflects the airport’s ongoing investment in world-class safety and sustainability solutions.

“Safety is at the heart of everything we do, and this new truck ensures our emergency response teams have cutting-edge equipment to keep the airport community safe. At the same time, this is another step towards our zero-emissions goal. Innovation and responsibility go hand in hand. By investing in world-class emergency response technology, we’re ensuring our airport remains at the forefront of both safety and environmental leadership.”

At the launch event, Justin Watson also announced that Christchurch Airport has signed a deal with Rosenbauer to take delivery of a second, larger e-Panther electric fire truck in 2026. The e-Panther is a world-class firefighting vehicle, offering increased levels of performance and capability, ensuring the airport remains at the forefront of emergency response innovation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The RT fire truck will serve as the airport’s primary first-response vehicle, replacing the existing diesel truck that handles most emergency call outs across the airport campus. While the RT is a 100% EV it has a small back up range extender generator that can top up the batteries in exceptional circumstances, ensuring continuous operations even in prolonged emergency situations.

Peter Moore, Christchurch Airport Fire Chief, says the new vehicle enhances emergency response capability.

“This truck is a game changer. It’s fast, highly manoeuvrable, and packed with innovative technology that makes our response times even more effective. Our teams have undertaken intensive training with Rosenbauer experts from Austria, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. This is the future of airport firefighting, and we’re proud to be leading the charge.”

Arthur Weimer, Managing Director of Rosenbauer Australia who handed over the keys to the vehicle in a ceremony today said, “We are very honoured to be partnering with CIAL on this project, with full confidence that it will enhance capabilities and outcomes for both Christchurch Airport firefighters and wider travelling public”.

Claire Waghorn, the airport’s Sustainability Transition Leader, says this investment aligns perfectly with the airport’s long-term sustainability goals.

"This is a bold step toward decarbonising airport operations, proving that even the most critical airport functions, that of our fire service, can be both safe and sustainable.”

The RT’s arrival has been met with excitement from Christchurch Airport’s fire crew, who have been undertaking training under the guidance of Rosenbauer specialists. One of the firefighters involved in the training, Senior Firefighter Trevor Casey, shared his thoughts on operating the new RT.

“Getting behind the wheel of this truck has been an amazing experience. It’s incredibly smooth, responsive, and packed with smart features that help us do our jobs better. The training has been excellent, it’s going to take our response times and capability to the next level".

With Christchurch Airport continuing to lead the way in both safety and sustainability, this latest investment is just another example of how the airport keeps our people safe and preparing for the future—one innovative step at a time.

© Scoop Media

