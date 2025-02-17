GoGenerosity Welcomes New Zealand Icons To Its Growing List Of Generous Businesses

GoGenerosity, the world-first pay-it-forward app that empowers businesses to amplify their social impact, is celebrating the first acts of generosity from its newest partners, iconic New Zealand fashion brands RUBY and Deadly Ponies.

RUBY and Deadly Ponies have already made their first distributions, turning their customers' checkout donations into meaningful support for those in need. Over the holiday season, Deadly Ponies ran a Christmas campaign, combining their own donations with their customers to pay-forward an incredible $7,500 to Ronald McDonald House Charities New Zealand, helping to support families with children in hospital.

These fashion powerhouses join an impressive lineup of other fashion & cosmetic brands on the GoGenerosity platform, including Flo & Frankie, Dermalogica NZ, Hine Collection, Crate Clothing, & Again, Essano and more. Each partner is already committed to giving back, and GoGenerosity makes it even easier for their customers to contribute to these incredible causes.

"Our role at GoGenerosity is simple: to amplify the good that these amazing businesses are already doing. By enabling their customers to be part of their generosity, we’re making it possible to do even more good together than they could alone,” says Rohan McCloskey, GoGenerosity's CEO.

Through GoGenerosity’s pay-it-forward Shopify app, customers can add small donations at checkout. These contributions go directly to supporting the brand's chosen charity partners, helping care for women and children escaping violence through Women’s Refuge, or supporting families staying at Ronald McDonald House.

“We are incredibly proud to have RUBY and Deadly Ponies onboard, as being Kiwi businesses their support is close to home. These partnerships not only expand our reach but also increase the impact we can make together,” Rohan adds.

GoGenerosity’s partners have enabled thousands of everyday New Zealanders to participate in giving back, with the platform recently surpassing 55,000 people in need impacted and over 81,000 acts of generosity facilitated. With the addition of RUBY and Deadly Ponies, even more Kiwis have the opportunity to make a difference while shopping for the pieces they love.

With momentum building, GoGenerosity is calling on more brands to join the movement and use their platform to turn everyday shopping into an act of kindness.

For brands looking to make giving easy and impactful, there’s never been a better time to get involved.

About GoGenerosity: GoGenerosity is a New Zealand-founded pay-it-forward platform enabling businesses and shoppers to be generous more often. By facilitating micro-donations at checkout, GoGenerosity turns everyday transactions into opportunities to support local charities and create meaningful impact.

About RUBY: Ruby is a leading New Zealand fashion brand celebrated for its contemporary designs and commitment to empowering women. Ruby is proud to partner with Women’s Refuge, offering support to women and children experiencing domestic violence.

About Deadly Ponies: Deadly Ponies is a luxury New Zealand accessory brand renowned for its craftsmanship and sustainability. The brand proudly supports Ronald McDonald House Charities New Zealand, helping families stay together during challenging times

© Scoop Media

