Simon Davies Announced As New SAP Regional President, Asia Pacific

Simon Davies, President SAP Asia Pacific (Photo/Supplied)

AUCKLAND, 17 February 2025 – SAP Asia Pacific (APAC) announced Simon Davies as President for the newly-created APAC region, effective immediately. Based in Singapore, Davies will oversee strategy, operations, people, sales, services, partners, and profitability across Asia Pacific for SAP SE (NYSE: SAP). After five years in the role, Paul Marriott returns to Europe to be closer to family.

With SAP market units operating in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Greater China, India, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia, Davies will be responsible for overseeing more than 31,000 employees across 78 offices. Across the APAC region, SAP services leading customers including NEC Corporation, Coles Group, Wipro, Fujitsu Limited, Shiseido, Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corporation, Himalaya, Cochlear, and Japan Airlines.

Prior to this appointment, Davies has spent 25 years building, selling, and implementing IT solutions in Asia Pacific, working with some of the world’s leading software companies, including Microsoft, Salesforce, and Oracle. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan at Splunk, a position he held for over three years. Davies also serves on the board of several pre-IPO technology companies and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (MAICD).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Manos Raptopoulos, Chief Revenue Officer for APAC, EMEA, and MEE, said “Our next chapter is being fuelled by accelerated cloud and AI innovation, underpinned by our purpose, our people, and our partnerships. Simon combines experience in Asia’s fast-growth, innovation-hungry markets with proven expertise in building high-performance, diverse, and inclusive teams. I'm confident that, under Simon, SAP APAC will build on the tremendous momentum established during Paul's leadership and continue to be a catalyst for innovation and supporting customer success.”

Simon Davies said, “I’m very excited for this new chapter to begin. Across Asia Pacific and Japan, we see forward-thinking businesses accelerating strategic transformation supported by SAP. Establishing a solid foundation in the cloud and leveraging business data is the gateway to exploring new avenues of growth in areas like artificial intelligence, data analytics, and sustainability.”

About SAP

Asa global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP)stands at thenexusof business and technology. For over 50 years, organisations have trusted SAPto bring out their best by uniting business-criticaloperations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience.

© Scoop Media

