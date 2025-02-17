Electricity Retailers’ Association Launches Energy Hardship Resource

The Electricity Retailers’ Association NZ (ERANZ) has introduced a new resource for consumers who may be finding it difficult to pay their electricity bill. It introduces sources of support and ways for consumers to find out more online.

Having trouble paying your power bill? covers a range of available options for consumers struggling to pay their bills. Some of these options come from the companies that generate electricity and/or sell it to their customers, while others are provided by government or community organisations.

ERANZ Chief Executive Bridget Abernethy says there’s a real need for this sort of information to be available.

“We think it’s important to share information about the support consumers can access. We’re hoping it will also be useful for organisations offering financial advice to people in their communities, particularly those experiencing energy hardship.”

The resource is funded by ERANZ members including Contact Energy, Genesis Energy, Mercury, Meridian Energy, Nova Energy and Manawa Energy.

“Our members are very conscious that rising electricity prices will have an impact on consumers, and this is just one of the many ways in which they can help,” Abernethy says.

“The first thing households should do if they are having difficulties paying their power bill is call their retailer. Electricity retailers have teams and programmes specifically designed to help customers in hardship find more affordable ways to pay.

“In addition, we’re pleased to offer clear information to consumers about other help available.”

