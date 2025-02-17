Japanese Consumers Alarmed By New Zealand’s Plan To Deregulate Gene Editing

The Consumer Union of Japan Open Letter warns that consumers value our high quality, trusted, Non-GMO export products and is calling for New Zealand to stay GE Free.

The 30 million people belong to Japanese Consumers' Co-operative Union (JCCU). and the reason Japan has not grown GM crops is because of the high level of consumer opposition.

In 2023 NZ exports to Japan included $450 million of dairy, eggs, honey. $307 million of fruit. $220 million of meat. Protect GE-free production!

The many Japanese consumer and community organisations all require any imported GE foods to be mandatorily labelled and want stricter, not easier rules around GE technologies and precision breeding.

For almost 30 years, Japanese farmers have grown non-GM crops because of consumer opposition to GM foods. They have confirmed repeated contamination from imported GM canola throughout Japan.

Japan has approved two GE CRISPR fish products, and the gene edited GABA tomato. GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid is a nerve chemical (neurotransmitter) that blocks specific signals in the central nervous system). These have been slow to sell due to consumer resistance.

This is a wakeup call for all New Zealand exporters reflecting the possible downturn in demand from overseas markets.

“We thank the Japanese Consumer Union for their call to keep New Zealand products GE Free,” said Claire Bleakley president of GE Free NZ.

