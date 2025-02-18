RotoruaNZ And Air China Form Partnership To Strengthen Tourism

RotoruaNZ and Air China have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen ties and promote increased tourism between Rotorua and China. The signing ceremony took place at On The Point – Lake Rotorua, with key dignitaries in attendance, including the Mayor of Rotorua, Tania Tapsell, RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson, and Air China’s general manager Zhengjun Hu.

Wilson said, “This agreement is a strategic move to expand Rotorua’s footprint in the Chinese tourism market at a time when international travel patterns are shifting. With over 451,000 Chinese tourists visiting New Zealand annually before the pandemic and their average spend per trip exceeding $6,500, this partnership is about ensuring Rotorua is a key part of their itinerary. By collaborating with Air China and leveraging their extensive network, we can introduce more Chinese travellers to our region’s geothermal landscapes, cultural richness, and adventure offerings.”

(L to R) : Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell, Kyle Kydd (business development manager, RotoruaNZ), Andrew Wilson (chief executive, RotoruaNZ), Zhengjun Hu (Air China general manager), and Jiaying Yan (sales representative, Air China) [Photo/Supplied]

In recent years, the international tourism market has thrived alongside the acceleration of global economic integration. According to the 2024 World Tourism Economy Trends Report, global tourism is expected to see a dual increase in domestic and international travel in 2025, with total revenue surpassing the 2019 peak.

Hu said China, as one of the world’s largest outbound tourism markets, is experiencing a strong recovery. In 2023, China recorded 101 million outbound trips and US$196.5 billion in overseas travel spending, reclaiming its position as the top international tourism consumer. In the first half of 2024, outbound trips from China increased by 50.4% year-on-year, reaching 74.7% of the 2019 level.

“These figures highlight the vast potential and robust recovery of China's outbound tourism market,” Hu said.

“New Zealand's unique landscapes and rich cultural heritage have drawn many Chinese tourists. Rotorua, with its geothermal attractions, Māori culture, and adventure tourism, has become a popular destination. However, the pandemic has dealt a severe blow to global tourism. During this challenging time, we have realised that only through close cooperation and innovation can we overcome obstacles and achieve sustainable tourism development.”

The agreement marks a significant step towards enhancing awareness of Rotorua in the Chinese market, engaging in new business partnerships, and fostering stronger connections with existing tourism partners. Under the MOU, both RotoruaNZ and Air China will collaborate on tailored consumer campaigns, international trade engagement initiatives, and business events aimed at increasing Chinese visitation to Rotorua.

The agreement aligns with a broader tourism strategy that includes a New Zealand-China tourism roadshow, which will see 18 representatives from Rotorua and Auckland travel to five key Chinese cities: Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Shanghai. This initiative will bring together over 50 travel agents at each event, providing targeted training sessions and networking opportunities.

As part of this collaboration, RotoruaNZ and Air China will develop themed familiarisation itineraries, engage with key booking agents, and create tailored marketing campaigns designed to highlight Rotorua’s premium experiences. Additionally, the partnership will involve cooperation with major industry players, including Auckland International Airport and Tourism New Zealand, ensuring a unified approach to increasing visitor numbers.

Wilson said, “This agreement comes at a crucial time, as both New Zealand and China work towards revitalising international tourism following recent global disruptions. With Air China’s support, this initiative is expected to boost tourism arrivals to Rotorua, particularly during the off-peak seasons of autumn and winter, leading into China’s Golden Week holiday period.

“Looking ahead, this partnership will not only drive visitation but also foster deeper industry collaboration, positioning Rotorua as a must-visit destination for Chinese travellers seeking high-quality, immersive experiences. By combining efforts with direct engagement in key cities, this initiative sets a new benchmark for how regional tourism operators can work alongside global airline partners to create meaningful, long-term impact. RotoruaNZ and Air China are committed to ensuring that this collaboration translates into lasting economic and cultural benefits for both locations.”

About RotoruaNZ

RotoruaNZ is the Economic Development Agency and Regional Tourism Organisation for Rotorua, driving economic growth and promoting the district as a place to work, study, visit, invest, and live. As a Council Controlled Organisation, it collaborates with iwi, businesses, and government to support growth and enhance Rotorua’s identity.

About Air China

Air China Limited (hereinafter referred to as Air China), established in 1988, is the only flag carrier in China. By the end of August 2024, Air China (including subsidiaries) owns a total of 921 aircraft and an abundant and well-balanced route network. Through its membership in the Star Alliance, Air China's route network can reach over 1,150 destinations in more than 180 countries (regions) around the world. And this year marks the tenth anniversary of Air China's Auckland route.

With the vision of becoming "a leading carrier in the world", Air China adheres to the mission of "keeping safety first, providing considerate, satisfactory, comfortable and heart-moving services, pursuing steady growth, facilitating employee development, and fulfilling responsibilities", and upholds the brand positioning of becoming "a professional, trusted, internationally respected Chinese brand closely associated with China", becoming the preferred airline for numerous business clients.

