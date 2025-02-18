Chicken Nuggets Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of Blue Rubber

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting Foodstuffs Own Brands in its recall of Pams brand Tempura Coated Chicken Nuggets as they may contain small pieces of blue rubber.

“If you have a 1kg bag of Pams Tempura Coated Chicken Nuggets with a best-before date of 16 October 2025, don’t eat them,” says NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“Return the nuggets to the place of purchase for a refund or, if that’s not possible, throw them out.”

The affected products are sold at Four Square, Gilmours, New World, Pak’nSave and Social Supermarket stores nationwide.

The products have been removed from stores and have not been exported.

Visit NZFS’s food recall page for up-to-date information and photographs of the affected product.

The problem came to light as a result of a customer complaint, and NZFS has had no notification of associated issues.

“As is our usual practice, we will work with Foodstuffs Own Brands to understand how this issue arose and to prevent it happening again,” says Mr Arbuckle.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts. Information on how to subscribe is on the NZFS food recall page: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/food-safety-home/food-recalls-and-complaints/recalled-food-products/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

