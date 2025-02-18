MTF And Institute Of Directors Announce 2025 Future Directors

At MTF, we believe in shaping the future of leadership by nurturing the next generation of boardroom talent. Through the MTF Future Director Program, we’re raising the bar for governance standards in New Zealand. Built on a robust framework developed by the Institute of Directors (IoD), this program enables host boards like ours to mentor aspiring directors. This dynamic and immersive learning experience gives Future Directors the opportunity to witness boardroom dynamics in action, make meaningful contributions, and create real value throughout their term.

MTF, in partnership with the IoD, is proud to announce the appointment of two new Future Directors to join the MTF Board in 2025: Stephen Coutts and Julia Bentley.

Meet the 2025 Future Directors

Stephen Coutts – Term 1: 1 May 2025 – 31 August 2025

"I have been an MTF shareholder for 30 years with my Palmerston North dealership, Cartown, and am currently MTF’s third-largest dealer shareholder. The first 15 years of my vehicle sales career were spent dealing in used cars, before securing franchises for GWM, Foton, Haval, and MG. As an MTF vehicle dealer since the mid-1990s, I bring extensive experience in both vehicle retailing and finance, including serving on the Dealer Advisory Council for the past three years. I also have prior banking experience. I look forward to growing my governance skillset and assisting the MTF Board in achieving its strategic goals."

Stephen Coutts - MTF Future Director Programme (Photo/Supplied)

Julia Bentley – Term 2: 1 October 2025 – 31 December 2025

"I bring extensive experience across banking, finance, governance, and operations management. I’ve worked for leading institutions like Morgan Stanley Dean Witter, ANZ, and RentPlus, and co-owned an MTF originator business for nearly seven years. My governance experience includes voluntary roles as Chairperson of the Queenstown Alpine Ski Team, President of the Remarkables Primary School Parents Association, and Secretary of the Queenstown Swimming Club. I am eager to deepen my governance knowledge and contribute to MTF’s success through the Future Directors Programme."

Julia Bently - Future Directors Programme (Photo/Supplied)

MTF’s Commitment to Governance Development

This marks the third year MTF has participated in the IoD Future Directors Programme, having already inducted six business owners since 2023. The programme not only prepares participants for greater governance roles in their communities but also strengthens New Zealand businesses overall.

MTF Board Chair Mark Darrow commented:

"As a member organisation, it is vital that we develop new directors from within our shareholder base. We’ve been delighted by the calibre and number of participants who have stepped forward to enhance their governance skills and deepen their involvement with MTF."

The IoD echoed this sentiment, stating:

"The Future Directors Programme is an invaluable opportunity for aspiring directors to gain practical experience and a deeper understanding of governance. Future Directors contribute diverse perspectives, adding value and encouraging the continued growth of MTF. Congratulations to MTF’s 2025 Future Directors."

Reflections from Past Participants

Chris Elles – Rolling Thunder Harley-Davidson:

"Participating in the MTF Future Directors Programme was an incredibly rewarding experience. Observing and contributing alongside a world-class governance and leadership team was inspiring. The comprehensive onboarding process, which included one-on-one engagement with the Senior Leadership Team, provided a full understanding of MTF’s functional areas and capabilities. I strongly encourage MTF Dealers and Franchisees to put their names forward for this unparalleled opportunity."

Dean Patterson – MTF New Plymouth:

"The MTF Future Directors Programme allows participants to gain firsthand insight into the governance roles and duties of the MTF Board. It was fascinating to see the level of work that goes on behind the scenes. This programme helped me decide to pursue further governance opportunities. I encourage others to participate in this fantastic initiative."

The MTF Future Directors Programme continues to empower business owners with the skills and confidence to contribute meaningfully to their communities and industries.

